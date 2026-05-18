Stop & Shop Boosts Affordability with Lower Everyday Prices on Thousands of Items at All Stores in New York and New Jersey

NANUET, N.Y., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced that it has lowered prices at every one of its 137 stores across New York and New Jersey. Shoppers will see lower everyday prices on thousands of items spanning nearly every department, including both national brands and Stop & Shop’s own private label products. The price reductions are focused on customer favorites that they purchase most and include ‘New York’ favorites like pick-your-own bagels from the Stop & Shop Bakery, Acme Smoked Salmon and Nathan’s Famous hot dogs.

With this latest effort, Stop & Shop has now implemented lower everyday prices at more than 350 store locations throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey, reinforcing its commitment to making groceries more affordable for local customers. This initiative is part of the company’s broader, multi-year transformation strategy announced in May 2024, which includes lower prices, store remodels, and a renewed focus on providing a better in-store experience for customers.

“With affordability a top priority for families today, delivering meaningful savings with lower prices on thousands of items across our stores in New York and New Jersey marks an important milestone in our broader strategy,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Stop & Shop. “We know how important every dollar is, and this investment in everyday value helps customers save on products they buy the most, while continuing to deliver quality, convenience, and a great in-store experience. We’ve remained steadfast in making this significant investment in prices for our local customers, even as broader economic uncertainties persist.”

Customers can easily spot the new price reductions in store with yellow tags highlighting the new everyday price versus the previous price. Examples of new everyday pricing on staple items include*:



Item

Was

Now

% Decrease

Nathan’s Beef Franks (8 ct.) $7.99



$5.79



28%



Stop & Shop Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$7.99



$6.99



13%



Beef Top Round London Broil

$10.79/lb.

$7.99/lb.

26%



Tropicana Orange Juice (46 oz.)

$4.99



$4.49



10%



Freshly Baked Bagel (1 ct.)

$1.29



$0.99



23%



Acme Smoked Salmon (12 oz.)

$21.99



$17.99



18%



Ssips Sabor Latino Passion Fruit (52 oz.)

$2.29



$1.99



13%



Stop & Shop Baked Kaiser Rolls (6 ct.)

$5.49



$4.99



9%



Hand Decorated 7" Single Layer Cake

$12.99



$9.99



23%



Stop & Shop Half & Half Cream (1 Quart)

$3.49



$2.99



14%



Bumble Bee Solid White Tuna Albacore (5 oz.)

$2.29



$1.99



13%



Stop & Shop Brand Sausage (16 oz.)

$4.99/lb.

$3.99/lb.

20%



Stop & Shop Fresh Salmon

$10.99/lb.

$9.99/lb.

9%



Sargento Shredded Cheese (5-8 oz.)

$3.99



$3.49



13%





In February, Stop & Shop announced new lower everyday prices on chicken at all its stores across New York and New Jersey, delivering “More Cluck for Your Buck.” Now, with thousands of additional everyday prices lowered across all stores in both states, Stop & Shop is continuing its commitment to making shopping more affordable for local customers.

And that’s not the only way shoppers can save every day. Additional savings opportunities include:

In-Store Savings Stations – Located in every Stop & Shop, these kiosks allow customers to activate weekly digital coupons and personalized offers without needing a smartphone, internet access, or a computer. Each month, the Savings Station gives customers the opportunity to receive a free product. On May 30, all customers who check in at the Savings Station will receive an 8 oz. package of Stop & Shop Natural Sliced Cheese.





– Located in every Stop & Shop, these kiosks allow customers to activate weekly digital coupons and personalized offers without needing a smartphone, internet access, or a computer. Each month, the Savings Station gives customers the opportunity to receive a free product. On May 30, all customers who check in at the Savings Station will receive an 8 oz. package of Stop & Shop Natural Sliced Cheese. Weekly Sales – More than 10,000 items go on sale every week, offering consistent value throughout the store.





– More than 10,000 items go on sale every week, offering consistent value throughout the store. Deal Lock – Locks in low prices on hundreds of items for several weeks at a time, providing price certainty and added savings.





– Locks in low prices on hundreds of items for several weeks at a time, providing price certainty and added savings. Meal Deals – Family-friendly offers that feature a protein on sale plus free items to complete a meal for four. For example, a taco dinner deal may include ground beef on sale, with customers receiving free taco seasoning, beans, shells, and shredded cheese.





– Family-friendly offers that feature a protein on sale plus free items to complete a meal for four. For example, a taco dinner deal may include ground beef on sale, with customers receiving free taco seasoning, beans, shells, and shredded cheese. Compare & Save – Save on the same great quality as national brands with Stop & Shop’s private brands, including Stop & Shop brand, Nature’s Promise, Taste of Inspirations, and more.





Stop & Shop remains committed to delivering meaningful value to the communities it serves, ensuring customers can shop with confidence and convenience every time they visit. By continuing to lower everyday prices, expanding savings opportunities, and enhancing the in-store experience, the company is making it easier for families across New York and New Jersey to get more out of every grocery trip today and in the years ahead.

* The “Was” prices shown reflect pricing at the majority of Stop & Shop stores across New York and New Jersey; however, the “Now” price is consistent across all New York and New Jersey stores. Former prices may vary by store, and locations that received prior investments may experience a smaller percentage decrease. Availability may vary by location.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same-day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no student has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. Headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts, The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs over 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

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