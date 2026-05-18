Silicon Motion to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices and automotive and boot drive solutions, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

J.P. Morgan 54th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Tuesday, May 19, 2026, 11:25 a.m. EDT (webcast)

The Westin Boston Seaport District, Boston, MA

B. Riley Securities 26th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 (meetings only)

The Ritz-Carlton, Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles, CA

Morgan Stanley Asia AI Summit 2026

Thursday, May 28, 2026 (meetings only)

The Mandarin Oriental, Taipei

2026 Evercore Global TMT Conference

Tuesday, June 2, 2026, 5:10 p.m. EDT (webcast)

The Omni San Francisco, CA

Citi’s 2026 Taiwan Tech Conference

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 (meetings only)

W Hotel Taipei, Taipei

Bank of America Securities 2026 Asia Conference in New York

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 (meetings only)

Bank of America Tower, One Bryant Park, West 42nd Street, New York, NY

When available, interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of the Company’s presentation on the Investor Relations section of Silicon Motion’s website at www.siliconmotion.com . A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com .