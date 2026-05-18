Syneos Health Wins “Best Mobile App for Patient Engagement” in 2026 MedTech Breakthrough Awards

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health®, a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, has been announced as the “Best Mobile App for Patient Engagement” winner of the 2026 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The award recognizes PatientGO® as a technology-enabled patient concierge app that expands trial access, accelerates recruitment and improves retention. PatientGO connects patients, sites and support services in a seamless digital experience to reduce operational burden and sustain engagement across the study lifecycle.

The human-centric, innovative App is part of Syneos Health’s advanced clinical technology platform, purpose built for increasingly complex trials and the growing need for patient-centric study design. AI capabilities are embedded at critical clinical trial delivery points to strengthen planning and improve delivery through predictive insights, automation and connected data.

“This award recognizes the future we are building, where clinical trial execution is smarter, more agile and more patient-centric,” said Michael Brooks, Chief Operations Officer, Syneos Health. “PatientGO applies advanced technology and operational expertise to optimize performance, predict challenges and automate execution. The result is faster study progress for sponsors, sites, and patients, delivered with greater quality and confidence.”

PatientGO helps patients and caregivers coordinate travel, access personalized support and receive faster reimbursements, tailored to protocol needs, site location and participant requirements. Paired with Syneos Health’s mobile nurses and site concierge offerings, the App helps to reduce dropout and ease site burden by streamlining logistics and cutting administrative work.

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards recognize innovation across the global digital health and medical technology landscape. This year’s program drew a record number of nominations from organizations in more than 20 countries.

“Clinical trial sites face pressures from staffing shortages, rising costs, increasingly complex studies and trial reliability. The biggest challenge isn’t just running a study, it’s getting participants through the door and keeping them there,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, MedTech Breakthrough. “PatientGO addresses these challenges head on, with human-centered innovation to drive recruitment, retention and study reliability, creating a scalable model for collaboration across the sponsor, CRO and site.”

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® is a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization built to accelerate customer success. We translate unique clinical, commercial and real world insights into outcomes to address modern market realities.

We bring together a talented team of professionals with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics. Together we share diverse insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health is powered by an authentic, inclusive and high-performance culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

Learn more about how our expert team members can help accelerate your success. Visit syneoshealth.com.

Press/Media Contact:

Meg Byers

Director, External Communications

Meg.byers@syneoshealth.com