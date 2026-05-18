LGI Homes Opens Cypress Trails, a Premier Master-Planned Community Near Cypress, Texas

HOUSTON, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce the opening of Cypress Trails , an exciting new master-planned community in Hockley, located within the highly desirable northwest Houston corridor near Cypress, Texas. Combining thoughtfully designed homes, resort-style amenities and exceptional accessibility, Cypress Trails is positioned to become a premier destination for homebuyers seeking value, convenience and an elevated lifestyle.

Ideally located near the Grand Parkway, Highway 249 and Highway 290, Cypress Trails offers residents convenient access to major employment centers, as well as premier shopping, dining and recreational destinations in Cypress and surrounding areas, many of which are located less than 10 minutes away. The community is also proudly zoned to Waller ISD, providing families with access to quality education within a supportive and growing district.

“We chose this location due to its close proximity to jobs, shopping and recreational amenities, along with the excellent accessibility provided by the Grand Parkway and nearby highways,” stated Pat Vedra, Regional Vice President of Land Acquisitions and Development. “This location offers homebuyers the opportunity to enjoy a welcoming neighborhood in an area where demand continues to grow.”

“We are excited to return to Hockley, where we’ve experienced tremendous success and strong demand from homebuyers. Cypress Trails is an exceptional master-planned community offering a wide range of thoughtfully designed homes, with our CompleteHome ™ series starting in the mid-$200s and our CompleteHome Plus™ series starting in the mid-$300s. Residents will enjoy an amenity-rich lifestyle featuring pickleball courts, a dog park, playgrounds and walking trails, all while benefiting from a low tax rate and affordable HOA dues,” stated Zach Walden, Vice President of Operations.

Cypress Trails will bring more than 500 new homes to the area, complemented by a thoughtfully designed collection of amenities intended to enhance everyday living and encourage outdoor recreation and community connection. Residents will enjoy access to two beautifully designed parks, The Hideaway and Songbird Park, coming soon.

The Hideaway, a 2.1-acre community hub, will feature pickleball courts, a playground, a turf play mound, fitness stations, a pavilion, picnic areas, and an event lawn

Songbird Park will offer serene walking trails, play areas and picnic areas





Homes at Cypress Trails start from the $240s, offering a diverse range of single-family home designs to suit a variety of lifestyles. Homes will range from two-bedroom villas starting at 1,186 square feet to spacious five-bedroom floor plans spanning up to 2,916 square feet. Homebuyers will find thoughtfully designed layouts that combine comfort, style, and functionality.

With its prime location, impressive amenities and thoughtfully designed homes, Cypress Trails offers homebuyers a rare opportunity to enjoy the best of northwest Houston living within a vibrant new master-planned community. For more information about LGI Homes at Cypress Trails, please call (833) 385-5906 ext. 137, or visit LGIHomes.com/CypressTrails .

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560