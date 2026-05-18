Pepe Dollar Launches Stage 3 of PEPD Presale With Gaming, Payments, and Community Tools

ZURICH, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepe Dollar , a meme-based cryptocurrency project built on Ethereum, has announced that Stage 3 of its $PEPD token presale is now live.



According to the company, 94% of the current stage allocation has been sold, with 792,865,935 of 842,296,595 tokens distributed and a total of $4.9M raised toward the $6.5M stage target.

The current presale price is listed at $0.007823 USDT per token, with the next stage price set at $0.009177 USDT. The presale is being conducted ahead of the project's planned centralized exchange listing.

Ecosystem and Product Launches

The token launch is part of a wider ecosystem rollout that includes gaming features, payment tools, social engagement components, and a no-code launchpad for meme coin creators. The total token supply has been set at 3.695 billion, a figure the company states is a reference to the U.S. national debt as part of its branding concept.

Pepe Dollar has introduced Pepedollar.fun, an Ethereum-based launchpad that allows users to create meme coins using bonding curves without coding requirements. The company states this structure is designed to reduce manipulation risks and support fairer token launches for community builders.

The project has also implemented what it calls a "Federal Burn," which permanently removed 29% of the total token supply. The company reports that this burn is intended to introduce scarcity into the token economy ahead of further ecosystem development.

Additional ecosystem components announced by the company include:

MemePay, a tool for QR-based payments and subscription services

Telegram mini-games with integrated tipping and reward systems

Dedicated project pages with live community chat functionality

Meme galleries and creator profiles for social engagement

Planned cross-chain expansion across Ethereum-compatible networks





Audit, Tokenomics, and Roadmap

Pepe Dollar has confirmed that its smart contract has been audited by Coinsult. The company has also published a tokenomics dashboard outlining token distribution, allocation details, and supply mechanics.

The published roadmap includes staking systems, DeFi lending features, NFT integration, and continued development of payment infrastructure. The company has indicated that cross-chain functionality and additional community tools will be rolled out in subsequent development phases.

Community and Engagement Focus

Pepe Dollar has positioned community participation as a central part of its ecosystem. Planned features include Telegram integrations, tipping systems, meme competitions, and creator profiles, which the company states are intended to encourage daily user activity rather than passive token holding.

About Pepe Dollar

Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) is an Ethereum-based meme cryptocurrency project that combines meme culture with utility-focused tools, including gaming, payments, social engagement features, and a community launchpad. The project is currently in Stage 3 of its presale phase ahead of planned centralized exchange listings and continued ecosystem expansion.