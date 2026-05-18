Xeriant’s Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt (ret.) to Guest Host “Your News Talk America” for 3 Hours Daily Starting Monday, May 18, 2026

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI), a company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, today announced that Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt (ret.), President of Xeriant’s Factor X Research Group, will guest host the nationally syndicated radio program Your News Talk America (www.RealNewsTalk.com) for three hours weekdays from Monday, May 18, 2026 through Thursday, June 4, 2026, filling in for regular host Jake Smith.

During his daily three-hour guest hosting stint, General Holt will cover a wide range of topics, interviewing a lineup of prominent guests spanning technology, national security, defense innovation, geopolitics, and international affairs. The radio broadcasts will air live daily on Your News Talk America, from 9 a.m. to noon EDT on WGMD (https://www.wgmd.com).

“Xeriant is extremely proud to have General Holt as a key member of our leadership team,” said Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant. “His distinguished military career, deep expertise in emerging technologies, and strategic insight make him an outstanding voice on the critical issues shaping our world. We are thrilled that he will have this national platform to discuss innovation, national security, and the future of advanced technologies — topics that align perfectly with Xeriant’s mission.”

General Holt added: “I’m honored to step in for Jake Smith and bring thoughtful conversations with leaders in technology, defense, and global affairs to the Your News Talk America audience. Xeriant’s work in advanced materials and fire-resistant composites is part of a broader effort to strengthen America’s technological edge, and I look forward to exploring these important issues on air.”

Listeners can tune in to the live broadcasts or access on-demand episodes through the Your News Talk America network platforms.

About Brigadier General Blaine D. Holt (Ret.)

Blaine "Blaino" Holt is a U.S. Air Force veteran and global strategist. As a former command pilot with over 3,900 flight hours, his career spanned logistics, operations, and diplomacy. General Holt served as Director of Logistics for U.S. European Command, Director of the Air Force Executive Action Group, Military Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, and Deputy U.S. Military Representative to NATO (2015–2016). His decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal and Bronze Star. He is a lifetime member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a frequent military and foreign affairs contributor on Newsmax. General Holt is the President of Factor X, Xeriant’s advanced research and innovation hub. Several months ago, he successfully launched his podcast called “Dangerous Intellectuals” (dangerousintellectuals.com) featuring “visionaries, the leaders who defy convention, with razor sharp minds in politics, economics, technology, entrepreneurship, art and science – driving debates that shatter illusions and forge new frontiers. Unafraid. Unfiltered. Unstoppable.”

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, with a focus on advanced materials that can be successfully integrated and deployed across multiple industrial sectors. The Company’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand and includes NexBoard™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from recycled plastic and fiber waste, and NexPatch™, its companion fire-resistant joint compound.

For more information, visit www.xeriant.com.

SAFE HARBOR / FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and “projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make, and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Xeriant, Inc.

Investor Relations Dept.

(561) 491-9595

IR@xeriant.com

www.Xeriant.com