PHR CLASS ACTION ALERT: Johnson Fistel Encourages Phreesia, Inc. Shareholders to Submit Their Information Before July 13, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Phreesia common stock between May 8, 2025 and March 30, 2026. Investors are hereby notified that they have until July 13, 2026, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

For more information, submit your information here or contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Phreesia class action lawsuit alleges that defendants, throughout the Class Period, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Phreesia’s pharmaceutical marketing commitments within its Network Solutions segment were weakening; (ii) the Company was experiencing reduced visibility into future spending commitments from pharmaceutical manufacturers; (iii) Network Solutions clients were committing lower spending levels for the second half of fiscal year 2027 than the Company had previously anticipated; and (iv) increasing variability in Network Solutions revenue forecasting placed the Company’s fiscal year 2027 revenue guidance and long-term growth outlook at risk.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder class actions and derivative lawsuits. Johnson Fistel has been selected as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, Johnson Fistel recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved investors.

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Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com