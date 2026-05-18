Surefire Cyber Names Admiral (Ret.) Michael S. Rogers as a Strategic Advisor

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surefire Cyber, a leading digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) firm, today announced that Admiral (Ret.) Michael S. Rogers has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor. A retired four-star U.S. Navy Admiral, former Director of the National Security Agency (NSA), and former Commander of U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM), Admiral Rogers is one of the most respected and recognized figures in cybersecurity. His appointment brings a strategic perspective shaped by decades at the forefront of cyber defense and intelligence, including a deep understanding of the cyber threat landscape and the critical role the insurance industry plays in organizational resilience.

From 2014 to 2018, Admiral Rogers served concurrently as NSA Director, USCYBERCOM Commander, and Chief of the Central Security Service, helping transform U.S. Cyber Command into a unified combatant command that promoted defend forward strategies. His 37-year naval career also included roles as Commander of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command and Director of Intelligence for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Since retiring, he has served on the board of CyberCube, a leading cyber risk analytics firm for the insurance industry, where he has been a consistent voice on how insurers and enterprises must collaborate to build stronger cyber risk mitigation strategies. He has also spoken widely on artificial intelligence as both an emerging threat vector and an essential defensive capability.

"The cyber threat environment has never been more complex, and the stakes for businesses have never been higher. Surefire Cyber is doing something genuinely different. The combination of expert-led judgment, AI-enabled speed, and claims-ready intelligence is exactly what the insurance ecosystem demands today and what the broader market will require tomorrow. I am looking forward to helping amplify their leadership and accelerate their impact in the market," said Admiral (Ret.) Michael S. Rogers.

As a Strategic Advisor, Admiral Rogers will bring his singular vantage point on national security, AI, and the cyber insurance market to bear on Surefire Cyber's growth strategy. His experience operating at the highest levels of cyber defense, combined with his deep engagement with the insurance sector, gives him rare insight into what the market needs. That perspective will directly inform how Surefire Cyber strengthens its position as the trusted choice.

Billy Gouveia, Chief Executive Officer, Surefire Cyber said “Admiral Rogers has spent his career at the intersection of cyber threat intelligence, national defense, and the evolving insurance ecosystem. His insight into where the market is headed and what it demands from a response partner is invaluable as we continue to build the infrastructure this industry has needed. Cyber incidents should be manageable events, not defining moments, and Admiral Rogers understands exactly what it takes to make that a reality."

Admiral Rogers' appointment follows Surefire Cyber's February 2026 announcement of significant advances to its incident response platform, the first system to unify the full insurance-driven response lifecycle from intake through invoice. Surefire Cyber is advancing how insurance carriers, law firms, and insureds experience cyber incidents, enabling them to plan, respond, and recover with greater confidence, reduced business interruption, and actionable intelligence. By integrating forensic investigation, restoration, claims coordination, and cyber intelligence into one connected system, the platform transforms incident response from isolated technical work into portfolio-level risk intelligence.

For further information, please contact:

Kimberly Baldoni

kbaldoni@surefirecyber.com

About Surefire Cyber

Surefire Cyber delivers expert-led, AI-powered incident response with quality, consistency, and speed. We use experience and automation to help our clients manage cyber incidents decisively, reducing impact so an incident is a manageable event, not a defining moment. Built to support insurance-driven response at scale, our end-to-end incident response platform enables faster outcomes, consistent quality, transparent pricing, claims-ready reporting, and data-enriched insights. We are creating the future of incident response and changing how our clients experience cyber events, helping them plan, respond, and recover with greater confidence. To learn more, visit http://www.surefirecyber.com or follow Surefire Cyber on LinkedIn.