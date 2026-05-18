York Space Systems Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information about Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE: YSS) or certain of its executive officers violated federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased York Space Systems securities?

If you purchased York Space Systems securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click Here to Join the Investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the Investigation

York Space Systems completed its initial public offering in January 2026. In connection with the IPO, York described itself as a space and defense company with scalable satellite manufacturing capabilities, including the ability to deliver mission-critical spacecraft “at scale, faster, and at lower cost.” The Company also emphasized its high-rate manufacturing capabilities, revenue visibility, and expected margin growth.

During York’s earnings call, the Company further stated that gross margin was “19%, down 4 percentage points year on year,” driven by EAC adjustments “which were a tailwind last year and a headwind this year.” York also stated that “the first quarter EAC change, it was negative,” and that the issue would “increase a little bit of material cost and a little bit of labor cost” for the Company.

York further acknowledged that the EAC change accounted for “about 1 point of the 4 points of margin decline year-over-year.” The Company also discussed timing issues affecting revenue, stating that “a little bit of our 2Q revenue that we were planning to hit in 2Q will just be delayed into 3Q, likely 3Q, potentially some of that into 4Q.”

Following these disclosures, York’s stock price declined sharply, falling by as much as approximately 19% intraday on May 15, 2026.

In light of these disclosures, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether York Space Systems complied with state and federal laws, including the federal securities laws.

If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of York Space Systems stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm – Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder litigation involving securities fraud, corporate misconduct, and breaches of fiduciary duty.

Johnson Fistel has been ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm helped recover approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

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Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com