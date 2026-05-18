Quantum Cyber Launches Quantum Drones Corporation to Advance U.S. Federal Defense Procurement Strategy and Autonomous Warfare Capabilities

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today announced the formation of Quantum Drones Corporation, a wholly owned Nevada-incorporated subsidiary established to serve as the operational vehicle for the Company's domestic defense technology programs and anticipated participation in U.S. government procurement under the Trump Administration's homeland security and defense modernization priorities.

Quantum Drones Corporation will substantially benefit from the Company’s pursuit of opportunities in autonomous drone warfare, advanced drone defense technologies, and next-generation autonomous defense systems.

"We are building the autonomous defense platform of the future. The formation of Quantum Drones Corporation gives us a dedicated, Nevada-domiciled vehicle with the right leadership to pursue U.S. government contracts and advance our goal to capture the significant procurement opportunities the Trump Administration has put on the table," said David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Cyber N.V. "Peter O'Rourke and Bob Liscouski bring exactly the experience, credibility, and strategic perspective required to help advance this effort."

Peter O'Rourke has been appointed President and Director of Quantum Drones Corporation. Mr. O'Rourke is a former Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs under President Trump and previously served as a U.S. Air Force commissioned officer and U.S. Navy enlisted servicemember aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. He brings extensive experience in federal government administration, SPAC leadership (as Chairman of NVAC on Nasdaq), and board service across multiple Nasdaq-listed companies, including ProFusa.

“The United States is entering a new era of defense modernization where autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, and advanced computing will increasingly define strategic advantage,” said Peter O’Rourke, President and Director, Quantum Drones Corporation.

“Quantum Drones Corporation is being formed to align these technologies with emerging government priorities and pursue opportunities that support long-term national security objectives.”

Robert Liscouski has been appointed Director of Quantum Drones Corporation. Mr. Liscouski brings senior-level experience in defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure security, with deep relationships across U.S. government defense and national security agencies, as well as being co-founder, CEO, and Chairman of a NASDAQ-listed start-up quantum computing company.

“The convergence of AI, quantum technologies, and autonomous systems represents one of the most significant transformations in defense capability in decades,” said Robert Liscouski, Director, Quantum Drones Corporation. “Nations that successfully integrate these technologies into operational capabilities will shape the future security landscape. Quantum Drones Corporation has the opportunity to help advance the next generation of national security and defense capabilities.”



Strategic Positioning Within the Trump Administration's Defense Framework

Quantum Drones Corporation will focus on pursuing U.S. government procurement opportunities consistent with the Trump Administration's prioritization of autonomous drone warfare, counter-UAS systems, and next-generation homeland security technologies. The U.S. Department of Defense FY2027 Budget Request includes approximately $55 billion in funding allocated to drone and autonomous warfare programs. The counter-UAS market is projected to grow from $3.1 billion to $10.6 billion by 2030, representing a 27.2% compound annual growth rate (Grand View Research, 2025).

The subsidiary is designed to operate as the domestic defense procurement arm of Quantum Cyber's broader System-of-Systems platform, which integrates artificial intelligence and quantum technologies into drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company.

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the anticipated activities and procurement participation of Quantum Drones Corporation, the Company's ability to pursue U.S. government contracts and homeland security programs, and the development and commercialization of the Company's autonomous defense technologies. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) inability to successfully pursue our new initiatives; (iv) failure to secure U.S. government contracts or procurement approvals; and (v) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in reports and public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company's expectations and projections can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2026, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 15, 2026, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

qucy@arxhq.com