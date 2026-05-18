SunCar Technology Forecasting Its Third Consecutive Quarter of Profitability in Q1 2026 and Year-over-Year Revenue Growth of 25%

Third Consecutive Quarter of Profitability

Estimated Net Income of $1 million in the First Quarter of 2026

Estimated Q1 Revenue Increase of 25% Year-Over-Year to $128 million

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunCar Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "SunCar") (NASDAQ: SDA), an innovative leader in AI-powered auto insurance and auto services, is releasing its preliminary unaudited revenue and net income estimates for the first quarter of 2026.

For the first quarter of 2026, SunCar is forecasting preliminary unaudited net income of $1 million. This marks the Company’s third consecutive profitable quarter and is a significant improvement from a loss of $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. The Company is forecasting Q1 2026 unaudited revenue of $128 million, a nearly 25% year-over-year increase from the first quarter of 2025.

"SunCar had an excellent first quarter of the year with strong year-over-year growth and increased profitability. I’m particularly pleased with the Company achieving its third consecutive profitable quarter and the dramatic improvement in profitability from the first quarter of last year," said Zaichang Ye, Chairman and CEO of SunCar.

About SunCar Technology Group Inc.

Founded in 2007, SunCar is leveraging AI to transform the customer journey for auto insurance and services in China, the largest vehicle market in the world. SunCar develops and operates an AI cloud platform that seamlessly connects drivers with a wide range of auto services and insurance options offered by a nationwide network of sales partners. The Company's intelligent B2B cloud platform empowers its enterprise customers to access, manage, and optimize their auto eInsurance and auto service offerings. For more information, please visit: https://ir.suncartech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company’s view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the planned launch of AI-powered services, expected improvements in customer experience, potential cost reductions, and the development of SaaS solutions. These statements involve risks, including technology development challenges, market acceptance, regulatory approval requirements, and the ability to scale AI implementations. For a detailed discussion of these risks, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

SunCar:

Investor Relations: Mr. Breaux Walker

Email: IR@suncartech.com

Legal: Ms. Li Chen

Email: chenli@suncartech.com

SOURCE: SunCar Technology Group Inc.