Alpha Tau to Participate in May Investor Conferences

JERUSALEM, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. ("Alpha Tau", or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRTS, DRTSW), the developer of the innovative alpha-radiation cancer therapy Alpha DaRT®, today announced that CFO Raphi Levy will participate in the following investor conferences in May 2026.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Time: 10:30 – 11:00AM ET Location: New York, NY





Event: Rothschild & Co Redburn Radiopharma Conference 2026 Format: 1x1 Meetings Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026 Location: New York, NY





Event: Lytham Partners Spring 2026 Investor Conference Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026 Time: 9:00AM ET Location: Virtual - https://app.webinar.net/Ew6XKl4KQ71



Mr. Levy will be available for 1x1 investor meetings at all conferences. Please reach out to your H.C. Wainwright, Rothschild, or Lytham Partners representatives to schedule.

About Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.

Founded in 2016, Alpha Tau is an Israeli oncology therapeutics company that focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. The technology was initially developed by Prof. Itzhak Kelson and Prof. Yona Keisari from Tel Aviv University.

About Alpha DaRT®

Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) is designed to enable highly potent and conformal alpha-irradiation of solid tumors by intratumoral delivery of radium-224 impregnated sources. When the radium decays, its short-lived daughters are released from the sources and disperse while emitting high-energy alpha particles with the goal of destroying the tumor. Since the alpha-emitting atoms diffuse only a short distance, Alpha DaRT aims to mainly affect the tumor, and to spare the healthy tissue around it.



Investor Relations Contact:

IR@alphatau.com