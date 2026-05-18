Clear Street's Ed Tilly to Retire in June, Remains on Board of Directors

Executive Chairman & Founder Uri Cohen Transitions to CEO Role

Tilly to Advise Company on International Relations & Expansion

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street (“Clear Street” or “the Company”), a cloud-native financial infrastructure technology firm on a mission to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset in every market, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Ed Tilly will retire from his executive role next month. Ed will continue to serve on the Clear Street Board of Directors and will continue in an Advisory role supporting Clear Street’s international relations. Founder and Executive Chairman Uri Cohen, who had previously held the role of Co-Chief Executive Officer in a prior period, will transition into the role of Chief Executive Officer on June 1, 2026.

Uri Cohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of Clear Street, stated:

“Ed has been an exceptional leader. After an action-packed two years here, Ed feels this is the right moment to return to retirement. He will remain on the board of directors and we are delighted he will continue to be an advocate and brand ambassador as he advises Clear Street on our international relations as we build out our global ambitions.

Two and a half years ago, I convinced Ed Tilly to join our rapidly maturing company. I think he was just getting used to retirement, but he embraced our vision. We had completed several equity rounds, our growth numbers were consistently impressive, and our mission was singular—to build and scale one platform that gives sophisticated investors access to every asset, in every market.

When he took over executive leadership, his mandate was to institutionalize operations and take the company into our next growth cycle. Ed was a transformational force. Our financial profile improved under his leadership. Clear Street crossed the $1.0 billion revenue threshold, expanded globally across North America, Europe, and Asia, and substantially increased our product offerings.

His decision comes at a time when Clear Street is scaling across markets, across existing and emerging asset classes, and when our product velocity is increasing. We are only now starting to realize the power of the infrastructure we began building seven years ago. I’m excited to step back into the CEO role at Clear Street, a firm that has matured and grown substantially due to Ed’s contributions.”

Ed Tilly commented, “What we've built together at Clear Street is extraordinary: a platform of scale, global reach and a team that executes with precision every single day. Uri built this company from the ground up, and there is no one better equipped to lead it into its most exciting chapter. I look forward to staying close to the business through the Board and continuing to support Clear Street's international relations as the firm deepens its presence across Europe, Asia, and other key markets. It has been a privilege to be a part of Clear Street's growth story, and I'm excited to keep contributing to what comes next.”

Cohen said, in closing, “The timing of this transition will take place in early June, which happens to coincide with something deeply personal for me: the beta launch of our AI-driven, active trading application designed to put the full power of Clear Street’s platform in the palm of your hand. Every feature, every workflow, every decision reflects the pain points I have experienced firsthand as a trader. This is a defining moment in our product development and fulfilling our mission, and I am delighted to be stepping back into the CEO role at such an exciting time.”

About Clear Street:

Clear Street's mission is to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market, through a unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale. We give our clients the technology, tools and service once reserved for the largest institutions, rebuilt with modern infrastructure. Our single, cloud-native, end-to-end capital markets platform powers investor growth today and transforms how they interact with markets tomorrow. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in New York with offices globally, Clear Street serves active traders, hedge funds, market makers, broker-dealers, ETF issuers and corporates worldwide.

For more information, visit www.clearstreet.com .

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