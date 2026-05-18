Medidata’s Second Annual AI Report Shows a Shift from Pilots to Enterprise Adoption with 72.9% of Early Adopters Seeing a Reduction in Study Timelines

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medidata , a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, today released its second annual report on the state of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Clinical Trials© . The 2026 research reveals a pivotal shift from industry-wide deployment of experimental pilots toward a significant advantage for early adopters with the longest track record of operationalizing AI.

The independent survey of 200 senior decision makers across pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and CROs, highlights that while the appetite for AI is near-universal, the ability to operationalize it varies widely. Most notably, 72.9% of “Early Adopters" are now seeing a reduction in clinical trial timelines. The survey was conducted for Medidata by the Everest Group , a leading independent global research and advisory firm.

“By tracking these metrics annually, we are providing the life sciences industry with a consistent benchmark for AI maturity,” said Lisa Moneymaker, chief strategy officer at Medidata. “The 2026 data reveals that we have moved past the era of speculation. We are now seeing a clear performance gap between those who are scaling AI and those stalled by legacy infrastructure. Our goal with this ongoing research is to give the industry a longitudinal roadmap to help bridge that gap and turn AI’s potential into predictable clinical outcomes.”

Key Findings:

Early Adopters Set the Pace: 72.9% of respondents with more than 18 months of AI experience report a reduction in clinical trial timelines. Additionally, a similar 67.5% of respondents are seeing a reduction in protocol deviations.

72.9% of respondents with more than 18 months of AI experience report a reduction in clinical trial timelines. Additionally, a similar 67.5% of respondents are seeing a reduction in protocol deviations. Unprecedented Investment: 92% of respondents plan to increase AI spend, while only 1% expect a decrease.

92% of respondents plan to increase AI spend, while only 1% expect a decrease. Ambitious Expectations: 82% of those surveyed expect a 2–3X return on investment (ROI), with nearly two-thirds (63%) expecting to achieve their ROI within 12-24 months.

82% of those surveyed expect a 2–3X return on investment (ROI), with nearly two-thirds (63%) expecting to achieve their ROI within 12-24 months. From Automation to Prediction : Over the next 3 years, respondents say they will prioritize protocol and operational simulation (31%) and digital twins to model patient, site, and trial outcomes (26.5%).

: Over the next 3 years, respondents say they will prioritize protocol and operational simulation (31%) and digital twins to model patient, site, and trial outcomes (26.5%). Scaling Challenges Remain: Integration complexity (79.5% of respondents), model accuracy (77.5%), and weak data foundations (75%) remain top barriers.

Integration complexity (79.5% of respondents), model accuracy (77.5%), and weak data foundations (75%) remain top barriers. Trust Above All: More than 63% of respondents rate data trust and regulatory compliance as critically important; 64.5% require legal and compliance review; 63% mandate human oversight.

An Industry-Wide Benchmark

The 2026 report establishes a critical baseline for how the life sciences sector evolves in the face of rapid technological change. By providing brand-agnostic insights into the hurdles and successes of the entire ecosystem, Medidata continues to serve as a thought leader in defining what "excellence" looks like in the age of AI-driven medicine.

“The industry is clearly moving past the experimentation phase of AI in clinical development. Investments are rising, and expectations are becoming more grounded. Incremental improvements are evident, but enterprise-wide transformation will require stronger data foundations, integrated and close-knit environments, and verification at scale,” said Chunky Satija, Partner, Everest Group. “At the same time, early adopters are beginning to demonstrate how sustained investment and deeper integration can translate into broader operational gains, particularly as use cases mature beyond initial pilots. Organizations that take a long-term, execution-focused approach will be best positioned to convert early momentum into durable, enterprise-level impact.”

To access the survey report insights, view the full report here . For more information on Medidata’s AI capabilities click here .

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating over 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 38,000 trials and 12 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and one of the largest clinical trial data sets in the industry. More than 1 million registered users across approximately 2,300 customers trust Medidata’s seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com. Listen to our latest podcast, from Dreamers to Disruptors, and follow us at @Medidata.



About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. Through the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, AI-powered, science-based virtual twins help 390,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com .

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