Barnes & Noble College Launches Enhanced Gift Card Program to Elevate the Campus Store Experience

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnes & Noble College (BNC), a Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) company and leading solutions provider for higher education, today announced the launch of an enhanced BNC campus store gift card program with new features that strengthen convenience, engagement, and connection to the campus community.

The program reflects BNC’s commitment to elevating the campus store experience and better serving students, families, alumni, fans, and institutional partners. Available at Barnes & Noble College campus stores nationwide, the program expands opportunities for campus communities to engage with their institutions through flexible gifting options.

Enhancements include the availability of gift cards in both physical and digital formats that can be purchased and redeemed at campus stores or their respective websites for a truly seamless omni-channel experience. Digital cards provide instant fulfillment via email or text, while physical cards can be shipped directly to recipients.

Gift cards will be available in either a school-specific or universal design and in flexible denominations up to $500, with real-time account balance access for added transparency and ease of use. There will also be a bulk purchasing option to support campus initiatives, recognition programs, community engagement, and partnership opportunities.

More than a gifting solution, the program expands how students, families, alumni, and fans connect with their campus stores — whether celebrating milestones, supporting academic success, or purchasing everyday essentials and school-branded merchandise.

“This launch reflects our continued focus on the campus retail experience,” said Jonathan Shar, Chief Executive Officer of Barnes & Noble Education. “Our enhanced gift card program strengthens the connection between institutions and their communities while delivering added flexibility and convenience for students and families. Efforts like this reflect our continued focus on innovation, customer experience, and impactful institutional collaboration.”

About Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider to higher education. BNED manages a network of college stores featuring essential academic materials and distinct institutional branded merchandise in addition to providing other services that enhance campus life and the scholastic experience. Through its family of brands, including Barnes & Noble College and MBS, BNED offers greater affordability and accessibility to course materials and learning tools that help achieve success in the classroom and beyond. For more information, please visit www.bned.com.

For more information about Barnes & Noble College’s campus solutions and services, please visit www.bncollege.com.

Media Contact:

Gene King

Barnes & Noble Education

Corporate Communications

gking@bned.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0952f3f-3cae-4550-84e4-eb8a068a6aba