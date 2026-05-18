Comscore March 2026 Consumer AI Chatbot Usage Rankings Show Claude Gaining Share

RESTON, Va., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore, a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors, today released its March 2026 Consumer AI Chatbot Usage Rankings, highlighting continued momentum across major AI assistant platforms in the United States. According to Comscore’s analysis of U.S. desktop engagement, major consumer AI chatbot platforms reached a combined 44.4 million unique visitors in March 2026, representing a 21.3% increase from February.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT maintained its position as the category leader, reaching 33.86 million U.S. desktop unique visitors in March, up 18.9% month over month. Google Gemini ranked second with 10.66 million unique visitors, followed by Microsoft Copilot with 5.02 million.

Anthropic’s Claude was the fastest-growing platform in the rankings, increasing 130.1% month over month to reach 2.66 million unique visitors. The platform’s March performance moved Claude solidly into fourth place among tracked consumer AI chatbots.

“For brands and advertisers wanting to maintain their influence and visibility with consumers, the acceleration of adoption of AI assistants is a call to action, with growth in usage occurring across both established leaders and emerging challengers,” said Smriti Sharma, Executive Vice President, Analytics & Managing Director, Custom IQ. “The March rankings demonstrate why measurement is essential for allocating marketing and advertising resources because while ChatGPT remains the clear leader, platforms such as Claude, Copilot and Gemini are gaining meaningful traction as consumers explore a broader range of AI tools.”

March 2026 Consumer AI Chatbot Usage Rankings

U.S. Desktop Unique Visitors

Rank Platform Visitors Month-over-Month Change 1 OpenAI ChatGPT 33.86M +18.9%

2 Google Gemini 10.66M +29.1%

3 Microsoft Copilot 5.02M +44.4%

4 Anthropic Claude 2.66M +130.1%

5 X Grok 1.65M +9.9%

6 DeepSeek 0.41M +46.2%

7 Perplexity 0.36M +20.5%



About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With an unmatched data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.