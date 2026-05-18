KULR Technology Selected by Argo Space Corp. as Battery Provider for Orbital Transport Space Mission

HOUSTON, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), an energy-systems platform company that enables the safe, certifiable deployment of ultra-high-power lithium battery systems for space and defense programs, mobility applications, hyperscale AI data centers, and telecom infrastructure OEMs, today announced that Argo Space Corp. (“Argo”), an orbital transportation and mobility company, has selected KULR as the battery provider for its forthcoming space mission. Under the agreement, KULR will supply its KULR ONE Space (K1S) battery systems, engineered to NASA safety standards, to power critical spacecraft subsystems throughout the mission’s operational lifetime.





“Building a new class of spacecraft to provide transport and maneuver meant designing it from the ground up. KULR had the best solution on the market for a battery that met our unique needs for performance, reliability, and cost. We’re excited to work with them on our first, our next, and our future spacecraft.” – Kirby Carlisle, Argo Chief Operating Officer.

The selection reflects KULR’s growing role as a trusted battery partner for the commercial space industry. The global space battery market is projected to grow to $5.61 billion by 2030, driven by surging demand for crewed and uncrewed deep space programs. Missions beyond LEO (low Earth orbit) impose uniquely severe requirements on energy storage: systems must sustain operation across extreme temperature cycling, prolonged vacuum exposure, and high-radiation environments.

“Being selected by Argo Space is an exciting milestone for KULR,” said Dr. Will Walker, Chief Technology Officer of KULR. “Our heritage at NASA and our decade of work developing battery systems that meet the most stringent space safety standards make KULR uniquely positioned to support missions where there is zero margin for error. This engagement validates the KULR ONE Space platform and opens a new frontier of opportunity as commercial space programs push beyond Earth orbit.”

The KULR ONE Space (K1S) battery system is built on KULR’s lightweight “REACH” battery architecture, which provides high energy density and low mass. K1S systems incorporate strategically selected cells with Initial Lot Assessment (ILA), Lot Acceptance Testing (LAT), and NASA WI-37A Cell Screening protocols.

“Space demands that every component perform flawlessly throughout the mission profile with no opportunity for servicing or replacement,” said Peter Hughes, Vice President of Engineering at KULR Technology Group. “Our team has spent years refining the K1S architecture specifically for these environments — integrating our thermal knowledge, NASA WI-37A screened cells, and comprehensive flight readiness testing in-house. This is exactly the program our KULR ONE Space platform was built for.”

This agreement builds on KULR’s demonstrated space heritage, which includes supplying battery systems that meet NASA safety requirements for Artemis’ crewed spaceflight, an active rideshare mission flight demonstration with Exolaunch aboard a SpaceX launch vehicle, and ongoing supply relationships with multiple commercial space operators. KULR’s Webster, Texas manufacturing and R&D facility will support production and qualification testing for the Argo battery systems.

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is an energy-systems platform company delivering certifiable battery safety, vibration-mitigation, and thermal control solutions that enable ultra-high-power lithium-ion systems and sensitive electronics to operate reliably across space and defense missions, mobility applications, hyperscale AI data centers, and telecom infrastructure OEMs. Learn more at KULR.ai.

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Investor Relations:

KULR Technology Group, Inc.

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Email: ir@kulr.ai

About Argo Space Corp.

Argo is an El Segundo, CA-based space startup founded in 2022 by SpaceX veterans. Argo is creating orbital logistics with a new class of spacecraft - refuellable space transportation and mobility vehicles designed to deliver customer assets to all orbital regimes and provide unmatched deltaV. The company's unique water-based spacecraft architecture provides cost-effective, flexible services for orbital logistics and capabilities for in-space maneuver, fulfilling a range of commercial and government missions. Argo is building the foundational logistics system for the industrial space age, from low Earth orbit to the Moon. Learn more at www.argospace.com

Find Argo: Website | Linkedin | X

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, intentions and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026, as may be amended or supplemented by other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” and “would” or similar words. All such forward-looking statements that are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time, and management expects that internal expectations may change over time. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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