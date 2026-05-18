Bitget Hosts ‘Summer Camp’ for Global Leaders and KOLs in South East Asia





VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today reported 216% cumulative user growth* in Southeast Asia, highlighting the region’s position as its fastest-growing market. The milestone was first unveiled at its Summer Camp 2026, a flagship retreat that brought together global leadership, regional heads, and key opinion leaders (KOLs) from across the region.

Held from May 13-16, 2026, the event focused on strengthening regional partnerships, deepening understanding of Bitget’s evolving product ecosystem, and aligning on the next phase of expansion in Southeast Asia. The event featured a combination of strategy sessions, product demos, and an onsite Trading Tournament, which served as the second stop in Bitget’s new live‑trading competition series, alongside curated experiences such as golf and pickleball matches that fostered deeper engagement among participants. Moving forward, the Trading Tournament will be expanded across more camps and integrated into offline community events.

Rexy Ali, SEA Growth VP at Bitget, states: “Our strong performance in the SEA region is closely tied to our on-the-ground community efforts, which play a key role in how we develop and localize our offerings. In-person gatherings like Summer Camp reflect this approach, creating dedicated space for direct conversations with our partners, KOLs, and users. From direct feedback to live Trading Tournaments, we gain real-time insight into user behavior that helps us continuously refine our UEX.”

Ignacio Aguirre Franco, Chief Marketing Officer at Bitget, states: “SEA Summer Camp brought together five countries in one place - different flags, languages, cultures, and perspectives - all aligned around the same signal. From amazing presentations to shared moments on the golf course and pickleball court, every part of the experience drew us closer. We arrived as five countries, but left as one unified region: sharper, stronger, and more focused on building Bitget’s next chapter together.”

Southeast Asia continues to stand out as a key growth engine for Bitget, with its user growth milestone highlighting the exchange’s strong performance in the region. The region has also become a major contributor to the UEX’s trading volume, ranking among the top‑three markets by derivatives activity in April 2026, and has become a focal point for brand‑building campaigns such as LALIGA Youth Tournaments and MotoGP activations across Southeast Asia.

Summer Camp 2026 follows the success of Spring Camp 2026 , where the company first introduced GetClaw and piloted its new Global Trading Tournament format. Alongside VIP events and regional activations, these initiatives reflect Bitget’s continued commitment to strengthening ties between its global teams, regional partners, and local communities.



*216% cumulative user growth in Southeast Asia calculated from 2024 through Q1 2026.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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