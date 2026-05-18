Personalized Cancer Vaccine Market Size to be Worth USD 12.30 Billion by 2035; Increased Adoption of mRNA Vaccine Technology to Boost Industry Growth Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Personalized Cancer Vaccine Market was valued at USD 302 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 12.30 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 44.88% over 2026–2035.

Market growth is attributed to increasing use of combination therapies involving personalized cancer vaccines used alongside immune checkpoint inhibitors like pembrolizumab and nivolumab. Scientific research has shown that such combination therapies lead to synergistic stimulation of the immune system that yields better results than using one approach alone.

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The U.S. Personalized Cancer Vaccine Market was valued at USD 76.8 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.743 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 42.99% during 2026–2035.

The U.S. represents the country most technologically advanced in terms of personalized cancer vaccines and also commercial in its relevance owing to the large number of trials undertaken in the country. An extensive budget by the National Cancer Institute in research and development of the drug, which is expected to exceed USD 7.2 billion in 2024, and some of the most prominent personalized vaccine manufacturers globally, such as Moderna, Gritstone Bio, and Nouscom are boosting the market growth in the country.

The Europe Personalized Cancer Vaccine Market is estimated to be USD 84 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.18 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 43.77% during 2026–2035.

The second-biggest regional market for personalized cancer vaccines is Europe, where there are effective collaborations between researchers within the European Cancer Organization and ECOG-ACRIN. The PRIME designation pathway at the European Medicines Agency has been used for Moderna and Merck’s mRNA-4157/V940 in metastatic melanoma.

High manufacturing complexity and cost Propel Market Growth Globally

One of the key limitations faced by the Personalized Cancer Vaccine Market is that of manufacturing complexity involved in producing vaccine constructs for each patient individually in a timely fashion. This includes tumor biopsy, whole exome sequencing, priority ranking of neoantigens through bioinformatics, conversion of sequence data into synthesis, formulation, quality control, and finally shipment to the clinical site, with all of these steps being potentially bottlenecks that could result in delay in initiation of therapy in a clinically meaningful manner.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Vaccine Type

Neoantigen vaccines were estimated to have a market share of nearly 48% of the Personalized Cancer Vaccines market in 2025 due to their intrinsic relevance to the precision oncology concept globally. mRNA-based vaccines represent both the fastest-growing segment as it is the most scalable manufacturing pathway for personalized cancer vaccines globally.

By Cancer Type

Melanoma retained the largest cancer type revenue share at approximately 26% of the Personalized Cancer Vaccine Market in 2025 as it is the lead indication for personalized cancer vaccine clinical development. Lung Cancer is projected to be the fastest-growing cancer type segment through 2035, driven by its extraordinary global incidence as the leading cause of cancer mortality globally.

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Regional Insights:

North America was the leading geographic market of the Global Personalized Cancer Vaccine Market in 2025, with over 85% of its income coming from the United States alone. The market dominance of the United States can be explained through its cutting-edge environment for cancer immunotherapy R&D and NCI funding for cancer studies.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest regional CAGR until 2035 on the back of rising cancer incidence in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, rising investments by governments in precision and genomic medicine, and rising collaborations between academia and industries for cancer immunotherapy.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Personalized Cancer Vaccine Market Report:

Moderna Inc.

BioNTech SE

Merck & Co. Inc.

Gritstone Bio Inc.

Nouscom S.r.l.

Evaxion Biotech A/S

CureVac SE

Immatics N.V.

NantKwest Inc. (ImmunityBio)

Personalis Inc.

Genocea Biosciences Inc.

ISA Pharmaceuticals BV

Transgene SA

Neogene Therapeutics Inc.

Achilles Therapeutics plc

Astellia (Novartis)

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Agenus Inc.

Neon Therapeutics (BioNTech)

Roche Holding AG

Recent Developments:

May 2025 : Evaxion confirmed dosing the first patient in the one-year extension of its Phase 2 EVX-01 trial targeting advanced melanoma, designed to assess long-term immune durability and monitor clinical outcomes up to three years post-vaccination.

: Evaxion confirmed dosing the first patient in the one-year extension of its Phase 2 EVX-01 trial targeting advanced melanoma, designed to assess long-term immune durability and monitor clinical outcomes up to three years post-vaccination. March 2025: The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai released Phase 1 data on PGV001, a personalised multi-peptide neoantigen vaccine, demonstrating safety and immunogenicity across multiple tumor types and supporting advancement into Phase 2 combination studies.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CANCER INCIDENCE & PRECISION ONCOLOGY METRICS – helps you understand the share of oncology patients eligible for personalized cancer vaccines through genomic profiling, growth in neoantigen-targeted immunotherapy adoption, and rising global demand for cancer genome sequencing and biomarker testing.

– helps you understand the share of oncology patients eligible for personalized cancer vaccines through genomic profiling, growth in neoantigen-targeted immunotherapy adoption, and rising global demand for cancer genome sequencing and biomarker testing. VACCINE TECHNOLOGY & CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT METRICS – helps you evaluate demand trends across mRNA, peptide, dendritic cell, and DNA-based cancer vaccine platforms, growth in personalized immunotherapy clinical trials, and expansion of AI-driven neoantigen prediction technologies.

– helps you evaluate demand trends across mRNA, peptide, dendritic cell, and DNA-based cancer vaccine platforms, growth in personalized immunotherapy clinical trials, and expansion of AI-driven neoantigen prediction technologies. HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE & TREATMENT METRICS – helps you analyze adoption of personalized cancer vaccines across hospitals, specialty cancer centers, and academic institutes, along with advancements in genomic diagnostics, companion diagnostics, and biologics handling infrastructure.

– helps you analyze adoption of personalized cancer vaccines across hospitals, specialty cancer centers, and academic institutes, along with advancements in genomic diagnostics, companion diagnostics, and biologics handling infrastructure. PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT METRICS – helps you assess oncology R&D investment allocation, strategic collaborations between biotech and pharmaceutical companies, and increasing venture capital and government funding supporting personalized cancer vaccine innovation.

– helps you assess oncology R&D investment allocation, strategic collaborations between biotech and pharmaceutical companies, and increasing venture capital and government funding supporting personalized cancer vaccine innovation. REGULATORY & COMMERCIALIZATION METRICS – helps you identify trends in Phase I, II, and III clinical trial progression, breakthrough therapy designations, regulatory approvals, and commercialization strategies for individualized cancer immunotherapies across major healthcare markets.

– helps you identify trends in Phase I, II, and III clinical trial progression, breakthrough therapy designations, regulatory approvals, and commercialization strategies for individualized cancer immunotherapies across major healthcare markets. IMMUNOTHERAPY & PRECISION MEDICINE ADVANCEMENT METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities in patient-specific treatment development, AI-enabled oncology research, targeted therapeutic innovation, and next-generation personalized cancer care solutions.

Personalized Cancer Vaccine Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 302 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 12.30 Billion CAGR CAGR of 44.88% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Vaccine Type (mRNA-Based Vaccines, Neoantigen-Based Vaccines, Dendritic Cell Vaccines, Peptide-Based Vaccines, Others)

• By Cancer Type (Melanoma, Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Others)

• By Technology Platform (mRNA PCV, Cell-Based, Others)

• By Treatment Approach (Monotherapy, Combination Therapy)

• By End-User (Hospitals, Cancer Research Centers, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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