Amaroq Ltd to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 21st

TORONTO, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaroq Ltd. (AIM, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), an independent mine development company focused on unlocking Greenland’s mineral potential today announced that Ellert Arnarson, CFO and Edward Westropp CCDSO will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 21st, 2026.

DATE: May 21st, 2026

TIME: 12.30 ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for in-person 1x1 meetings on May 21. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive in-person and online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If you would like to attend in-person, please email greg@otcmarkets.com for an attendee pass. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Q1 2026 Financial and Operational Results

https://polaris.brighterir.com/public/amaroq_minerals/news/rns/story/w9p77gx

Doubling of RCF facility to $70m

https://polaris.brighterir.com/public/amaroq_minerals/news/rns/story/x2zv7lx

2025 Full year results

https://polaris.brighterir.com/public/amaroq_minerals/news/rns/story/xlngg7w

About Amaroq

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Amaroq Ltd.

Edward Westropp

​​Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer

+44 7385 755711

ewe@amaroqminerals.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com