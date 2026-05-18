Funds Coin Launches AI Trading Bots Built for Multi-Agent Trading, Giving Everyday Stock, Gold and Forex Investors Access to Institutional-Grade Markets

Denver, CO, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AI is no longer a support tool in financial markets; it’s becoming the decision-making layer. NVIDIA’s May 2026 infrastructure findings flagged a clear industry shift toward models that interpret data, adapt to live market conditions, and operate with minimal human intervention.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Industry analysts described the shift directly: “AI is evolving from content creation to reasoning and now toward agentic AI, where systems can independently perform tasks…These systems need to continuously think, read information, and reason.” For stock traders, this marks a significant change in how trading systems are designed and deployed.

Funds Coin has built its AI trading bots around this model by combining automated execution, arbitrage-based strategy logic, and real-time risk monitoring within a single operating framework. The platform is designed to provide a more structured and verified trading environment accessible to investors across different participation levels.

How Funds Coin’s AI Trading Bots Work

Active trading has three consistent enemies: emotion, slow execution, and missed entries. Funds Coin removes all three by keeping strategies running automatically, without waiting for user input.

The arbitrage layer scans pricing differentials across digital asset and forex markets, executing when conditions align and closing positions before the window disappears. Open positions are monitored in real time.

Tiered Trading Plans and Platform Features for Automated Access

The following table is provided for illustrative reference only. Actual results may vary depending on market conditions, network activity, platform rules, asset performance, and infrastructure availability.





Funds Coin hereby declares that the above data is for platform reference only. Users should carefully read all platform terms and understand the relevant risks of participating in digital asset transactions before making any decisions.

Funds Coin offers different plan levels depending on how much a user wants to participate. For beginners, the lowest plan starts at $50 through the New User Trial Benefits Program, which runs for one day. At the other end, larger participation plans go up to $105,000 under a five-day trading cycle.

Before any plan is activated, users can view the participation amount, contract period, and return structure in full. Once a plan starts running, those terms stay unchanged for the rest of the cycle. Returns vary based on market activity and are not fixed.

Key Platform Features;

Deposits and withdrawals process without delays, capital moves when it needs to

Execution runs fully automated, no manual input, no prior trading experience required.

Support operates around the clock, every day of the week

Account activity, open positions, and transaction history remain fully visible at every stage

The mobile app delivers real-time account oversight from anywhere

The affiliate program pays 8% commission on eligible referral activity, tracked automatically​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Who the Platform Is Designed For

Stock traders who’d rather have a system handle execution than watch markets all day

Those stepping into forex trading for the first time

Professionals fitting market participation around an already full schedule

Anyone who wants a structured, multi-strategy system running without needing to manage it themselves​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

How to Join Funds Coin

Getting started is simple,

1. Register on the platform and get full system access

2. Choose a plan that fits your capital allocation. Entry starts at $100

3. The system takes it from there; execution runs automatically across live market conditions

4. Performance, open positions, and returns track in real time through the dashboard

5. Available on desktop and mobile, so nothing goes unmonitored.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

About Funds Coin

Funds Coin is a US-based platform. running machine learning-driven strategies across digital asset and forex markets simultaneously.

Markets don’t slow down, and neither does the system. Pricing differentials are identified and acted on continuously, with risk controls adjusting exposure in real time rather than reacting after a position has already moved.

Accounts are verified before activation. Every participation plan is disclosed in full before a single dollar is committed. What happens after that depends entirely on the market.

The question isn’t whether automated trading works. It’s whether users are positioned to benefit when it does.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Media Contact

Email: info@fundscoin.com

Website: https://fundscoin.com

#Artificial Intelligence Technology

#AI Trading

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.