FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), May 18, 2026 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 250 million share buyback program announced on April 10, 2026, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion expected to be executed by 2030 in line with the disclosure made during the 2025 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 11/05/2026 26,566 281.4885 7,478,023.49 - - - - 26,566 281.4885 7,478,023.49 12/05/2026 5,623 277.1734 1,558,546.03 15,217 328.5773 4,999,960.77 4,259,636.03 20,840 279.1834 5,818,182.06 13/05/2026 13,000 278.3795 3,618,933.50 - - - - 13,000 278.3795 3,618,933.50 14/05/2026 1,164 284.8954 331,618.25 - - - - 1,164 284.8954 331,618.25 15/05/2026 25,000 279.2786 6,981,965.00 10,757 325.3452 3,499,738.32 3,009,750.88 35,757 279.4338 9,991,715.88 71,353







279.8633







19,969,086.27







25,974







327.2387







8,499,699.09







7,269,386.91







97,327







279.8655







27,238,473.18







Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till May 15, 2026, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 81,258,308.18 for No. 277,487 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 11,499,218.14 (Euro 9,817,831.30*) for No. 34,850 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of May 15, 2026 the Company held in treasury No. 17,732,008 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan, corresponding to 9.14% of the then total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 9.49% of the then total issued share capital. For the avoidance of doubt, the cancellation of treasury shares, as approved by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on April 15, 2026, has not yet been effectuated and therefore has not been taken into account for such calculations.

Since January 5, 2026, start date of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion announced during the 2025 Capital Markets Day, until May 15, 2026, the Company has purchased a total of 1,197,782 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 351,834,224.51.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

For further information:

Media Relations

Email: media@ferrari.com

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