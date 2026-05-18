Announcement of Results of the Tender Offer for Any and All 2029 Notes by Movida Europe S.A.

São Paulo, Brazil, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Movida Participações S.A. (“ Movida ”), a corporation (sociedade por ações) organized under the laws of Brazil, announces that the cash tender offer (the “ Tender Offer ”) for any and all of the outstanding 7.850% Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes due 2029 (the “ Notes ”) issued by its subsidiary, Movida Europe S.A. (the “ Issuer ”), a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 25A, Boulevard Royal, L-2449, Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies’ Register under the number B 251005, expired on May 15, 2026 at 5:00 p.m., New York City time (the “ Expiration Time ”). At the Expiration Time, (a) valid tenders had been received with respect to US$173,042,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes, and (b) Notices of Guaranteed Delivery had been received with respect to US$3,935,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes. The Notes are fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Movida and Movida Locação de Veículos S.A. (the “ Guarantors ”). The Notes are listed on the Official List and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market of the Irish Stock Exchange plc, trading as Euronext Dublin.

The Tender Offer was made by the Issuer, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in an offer to purchase, dated May 11, 2026 (the “ Offer to Purchase ”) and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery. The Issuer informs that the Financing Condition has been fully satisfied. Any capitalized term used but not defined in this press release has the respective meaning set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

In order to be eligible to participate in the Tender Offer, Holders of Notes reflected in Notices of Guaranteed Delivery received by the Issuer prior to the Expiration Date must tender such Notes via the guaranteed delivery procedures by 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on May 20, 2026.

The Issuer expects to accept and to make payment for all validly tendered and not validly withdrawn Notes before the Expiration Time and for all Notes validly tendered and delivered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures on or about May 21, 2026 (the “ Settlement Date ”).

Holders of Notes who validly tendered their Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time are eligible to receive US$1,010 per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes. In addition, accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the Settlement Date for the Notes will be paid in cash on all validly tendered and accepted Notes.

Disclaimer

This press release must be read in conjunction with the Offer to Purchase. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature or that relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that the transactions described in this press release will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions. Movida does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.