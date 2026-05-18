Marimekko Corporation, Managers’ transactions, 18 May 2026 at 4.00 p.m. EEST

Marimekko Corporation: Managers' transactions (Kangas-Kärki)



Marimekko Corporation’s Annual General Meeting held on 16 April 2026 resolved that approximately 40 percent of the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors will be paid in Marimekko’s shares acquired from the market. Pursuant to the resolution, shares have been acquired as follows:

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Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kangas-Kärki, Teemu

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Marimekko Corporation

LEI: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350_20260515161843_49

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Transaction date: 2026-05-15

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007660

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1527 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1527 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION



Released by:

Corporate Communications, Anna Tuominen, tel. +358 40 584 6944

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2025, the company's net sales totaled EUR 190 million and comparable operating profit margin was 17.1 percent. Globally, there are over 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 39 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 490 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com