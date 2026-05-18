DoubleVerify Launches AI-Powered Content-Level Controls on Meta Threads, Strengthening Brand Protection

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), the leading software platform to verify media quality, optimize ad performance and prove campaign outcomes, today announced the launch of AI-powered pre-screen content controls on Meta Threads feed. The new capabilities enable advertisers to avoid content they deem unsuitable before ads are served, strengthening brand protection while improving campaign performance.

This release builds on DV’s October 2025 expansion of post-bid brand suitability measurement across Meta’s Threads feed . Together, pre-screen protection and post-bid measurement provide advertisers with a comprehensive, end-to-end approach to media quality. DV’s pre-screen controls evaluate content before impressions are transacted, helping advertisers avoid placements that fall below their defined brand suitability thresholds. Post-bid measurement then analyzes delivered impressions, offering transparency into where ads appeared and how they aligned with brand expectations.

“Advertisers expect more control over the environments where their advertising appears,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “With AI-powered content-level controls on Threads, we’re helping brands better align ads with content that meets their standards while driving stronger performance and measurable outcomes.”

DV’s pre-screen controls automatically identify and avoid content under DV’s Brand Risk Floor and Brand Suitability Tiers. Furthermore, DV is giving advertisers greater flexibility over content alignment on Threads with 30 additional content-level avoidance categories—including Youth Entertainment and Gambling—enabling more granular control beyond core brand risk and suitability settings.

DV’s content-level avoidance controls on Threads feed are refreshed automatically on an hourly basis, requiring no manual intervention and ensuring advertisers are continuously protected as content evolves.

This release is powered by DV Universal Content Intelligence™, the company’s AI-driven classification engine that analyzes video, image, audio and text signals to deliver accurate, scalable content classification across environments. For video, DV reviews content frame by frame, using advanced key frame extraction to remove redundant visual elements. This approach enables faster, more efficient analysis while maintaining the precision and accuracy advertisers rely on.

DV brand suitability is a key component of DV’s Media AdVantage Platform, which combines media verification, ad performance optimization and campaign outcomes measurement to maximize media effectiveness and return on ad spend. As part of media verification, DV’s brand suitability measurement and controls provide advertisers with protection and actionable insights into content alignment, strengthening confidence in campaign performance.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By powering media efficiency and performance, DV strengthens the online advertising ecosystem, preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com .

Chris Harihar

646-535-9475

chris@crenshawcomm.com