H2O America Appoints Michael Ambrozewicz as Vice President of Communications

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H2O America (NASDAQ: HTO) today announced that it has appointed Michael Ambrozewicz as vice president of communications. In this role, Ambrozewicz will lead the company’s communications strategy, including corporate reputation, stakeholder engagement, brand management and storytelling, and change communications, supporting H2O America’s mission to protect what’s precious.

“Michael brings a rare combination of strategic communications leadership, executive counsel and brand-building experience to H2O America,” said Andrew Walters, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of H2O America. “He has led communications through complex business transformations, elevated executive and brand visibility, and built high-performing teams. We are excited to welcome him as we continue strengthening how we engage with customers, communities, employees, investors and other stakeholders.”

Ambrozewicz joins H2O America with more than two decades of award-winning communications experience across highly visible, consumer-facing organizations providing services and products relied upon by communities across America. Most recently, he served as vice president of corporate communications at Albertsons Companies, where he worked with the CEO, senior leadership team and investor relations to articulate the company’s business strategy, support reputation management and lead communications tied to major transformation efforts. During his tenure, he also helped shape the organization’s employer brand program that enrolled 285,000 employees in the company’s purpose and values.

Previously, Ambrozewicz held multiple communications leadership roles at AT&T and DIRECTV, where he led executive positioning, public relations, social media strategy, employee communications, culture and strategic initiatives change management, and communications for large-scale business and technology transformations. His background includes advising C-suite leaders, leading reputation and issues management communications, building cross-functional storytelling operations, and designing communications solutions grounded in business outcomes. He has served on numerous non-profit boards and committees as a communications industry leader, including as a member board of directors for the International Association of Business Communicators. He holds two bachelor’s degrees from Loyola Marymount University including a Bachelor of Business Administration in international business.

About H2O America

H2O America is among the largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utilities in the United States, providing life-sustaining and high-quality water service to over 1.6 million people. H2O America’s locally led and operated water utilities - San Jose Water Company in California, The Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, The Maine Water Company in Maine, and SJWTX, Inc. (dba The Texas Water Company) in Texas - possess the financial strength, operational expertise, and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers, and provide opportunities to employees. H2O America remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities, and delivering continued sustainable value to its stockholders. For more information about H2O America, please visit www.h2o-america.com.

H2O America Contacts:

Media:

Dan Meaney

Director of Communications

MediaRelations@H2O-America.com

Investors:

Jonathan Reeder

Senior Director of Treasury and Investor Relations

475.414.1034

Jonathan.Reeder@H2O-America.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1723e14b-f043-46e2-90e4-24d7e308b442