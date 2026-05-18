Picogrid and Hoverfly Connect Persistent Aerial Sensing to Improve Low-Altitude Threat Detection during Scarlet Dragon Exercise





Live demonstration at Fort Bragg shows how persistent, elevated sensing can extend detection time in environments where operators have only minutes to respond

Disclaimer: The appearance of the U.S. Department of War visual information does not imply or constitute DOW endorsement.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern military units are fielding more sensors and systems than ever, but the ability to act on that data has not kept pace. In conflicts like Ukraine and in ongoing operations across the world, low-cost drones have become a constant threat, often appearing with little warning. In those environments, operators may have only minutes to detect and respond, if they detect the threat at all. At the same time, those signals are spread across disconnected systems, forcing teams to rapidly piece together information under pressure.

During the Scarlet Dragon Army exercise at Fort Bragg, Picogrid and Hoverfly demonstrated what it looks like to close that gap and deliver complete situational understanding in the field. At the event, Picogrid’s Legion platform integrated a Hoverfly Spectre tethered drone, which provided continuous aerial sensing from 200 feet. Unlike battery-powered drones that must land and recharge, the tethered system remains in the air indefinitely, maintaining a stable vantage point over the surrounding area. That persistent presence extends the line of sight beyond what ground-based systems alone could provide, improving visibility into low-altitude activity that would otherwise be difficult to detect.

Using Picogrid’s Legion platform, data from the Hoverfly system flowed into the broader operational environment, where it was routed across multiple systems in real time and fused with other distributed sensors. Instead of existing as a standalone feed, the sensor data became part of a unified view that operators could access and rapidly integrate new systems into.

“What we demonstrated at Fort Bragg is how quickly a system like this can be connected into an operational network and used alongside the other systems operators already rely on,” said Cam Kondo, Deployment Strategist at Picogrid. “Whether it’s supporting base defense or moving with a unit in the field, the ability to add persistent, elevated sensing without creating another isolated system changes how that data can actually be used.”

“Maintaining continuous visibility is a real challenge in environments where terrain and low-altitude threats limit what operators can see,” said Bruce Tuftie, Chief Strategy Officer at Hoverfly Technologies. “Exercises like Scarlet Dragon are designed to test how systems operate together while rapidly sharing data, and this demonstration showed how continuous aerial sensing can plug into that workflow instead of operating as a standalone feed.”

This effort reflects a broader shift toward fielding specialized systems from a growing ecosystem of defense technology providers. Units are no longer evaluating these systems in isolation; they are testing how they operate together as part of a broader detection and response network. Hoverfly focuses on persistent aerial sensing, while Picogrid provides the infrastructure that allows those systems to operate together. In environments where low-altitude threats can appear with little warning, this integration is the difference between detecting and responding to a threat, or missing it entirely.

This approach extends across Picogrid’s Partner Ecosystem , where systems from more than 85 leading defense technology companies connect into operational environments across the globe. To join the Partner Ecosystem, visit picogrid.com .

About Picogrid

Picogrid is a technology company that builds products to integrate mission-critical systems. Its hardware and software products connect sensors, unmanned platforms, and digital systems, enabling unified control and data flow in defense and industrial environments. Deployed globally and supported by leading Silicon Valley investors, Picogrid delivers infrastructure for mission execution across land, sea, air, and space. Learn more at picogrid.com .

About Hoverfly Technologies

Hoverfly Technologies, headquartered in Sanford, Florida, is a U.S.-based developer and supplier of advanced tethered unmanned aerial systems (UAS) designed for defense, security, and mission-critical operations worldwide. Its flagship platforms, Sentry and Spectre, provide persistent aerial surveillance, extended-duration flight capability, and communications/network extension to support a wide range of operational requirements. Hoverfly systems are engineered to deliver reliable, American-made solutions for military, federal, public safety, and critical infrastructure customers operating in demanding environments. Founded to address the growing need for dependable persistent ISR and aerial connectivity, Hoverfly Technologies continues to expand its manufacturing capacity, strategic partnerships, and product capabilities to support evolving mission requirements.In addition to system integration and deployment, Hoverfly provides comprehensive customer support services including operator training, spare parts, technical assistance, and worldwide maintenance support for its extensive global installed base. Learn more at www.HoverflyTechnologies.com .

Press Contact:

Casey Dell'lsola

REQ for Picogrid

picogrid@req.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/030a409a-e7bf-4140-a0e6-8f899180f9c1