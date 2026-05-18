Best Day Brewing Names Bakery as Creative Agency of Record

Austin, TX, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Best Day Brewing – the country’s fastest growing non-alcoholic beer brand, announces it has named Bakery as its Agency of Record. As the brewery’s creative partner, Bakery will lead the development of a new brand platform, conceptualize an omni-channel campaign, build and shape seasonal programming for key tentpole moments, and develop a redesigned packaging system.

Founded in 2021, Best Day Brewing is leading the charge of an NA industry that surpassed $1 billion in sales last year. Known for a full-flavored range of craft brews that includes Imperial IPA, West Coast IPA, Hazy IPA, Kölsch, Electro-Lime, and American Pilsner, Best Day Brewing beers are available online and in 46 states at over 15,000 locations.

"Non-alcoholic beer is one of the fastest-growing categories in the country. As an early player, Best Day has emerged as one of the established leaders, now the #2 pure-play brand and one of the fastest-growing in the segment," said Tate Huffard, Founder of Best Day Brewing. "We’ve gotten here by breathing fresh life into what was a tired category, pairing a fun, irreverent brand with genuinely great-tasting beer to redefine how people experience non-alcoholic beer. As we continue to scale rapidly, it’s critical that we partner with teams who can help us build what comes next. Bakery has built brands in competitive consumer categories that go on to define the conversation, not just join it, and they know how to build the marketing system that gets them there. That’s exactly why we brought them on."

Bakery is known for delivering bold ideas and standout work that helps brands tap into the cultural zeitgeist to reach new heights. For Best Day, the agency will help the brand to build on its success so far, developing not just a marketing campaign, but a new brand system that gets consumers excited.

"Best Day isn't riding the NA wave, they're building something that will define the category," said Jacqueline Thompson, Partner and COO of Bakery. "The brand has a real point of view, a loyal community, and a business model that's already working. Our job is to make sure the creative and the marketing system are strong enough to match where this brand is headed."

The first work from the partnership is expected to debut this summer, with additional campaign rollouts to follow this holiday season, followed by a brand refresh in 2027.

ABOUT BEST DAY BREWING

Best Day Brewing is on a mission to pioneer the ‘future of drinking’ and create the world’s best-tasting non-alcoholic craft beer. Rooted in the relentlessly optimistic ethos of ‘Best Day Yet,’ Best Day crafts exceptional non-alcoholic beer with unparalleled attention to detail and premium ingredients. This synergy empowers consumers to have a freedom of choice like never before, without sacrificing quality or experience, because life is chock-full of moments that deserve a great beer without the booze.

Best Day Brewing’s full-flavored range of award-winning craft brews includes Imperial IPA, West Coast IPA, Hazy IPA, Kölsch, Electro-Lime, and American Pilsner as well as rotating limited-edition flavors. Available online at www.bestdaybrewing.com and Amazon, as well as in 46 states in 15,000+ locations, including Whole Foods, Target, BevMo, H.E.B., and Total Wine. For more information visit www.bestdaybrewing.com.

ABOUT BAKERY

Bakery is the creative and culture agency designed to ignite brand obsession. Based in Austin, Texas, the company has developed award-winning work for Nike, Diageo, Tree Hut, Shiner, Promised Land Dairy, and many other major brands.

Contact Info



Maggie Swett

maggie@ravenpublicrelations.com

+1 530-863-6106

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