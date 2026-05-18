Dash Social’s 2026 Fashion Benchmark Report Finds Social Discovery is Reshaping Brand Growth

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dash Social has released its 2026 Fashion Industry Social Media Benchmark Report, revealing a major shift in how consumers discover fashion brands across social platforms. The report found that views are climbing across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, as algorithm-driven discovery feeds continue to push brand content beyond followers.

According to the report, TikTok views increased 13% year-over-year, with engagement declining from 2.9% to 2.4% and average retention stabilizing at 23%. On Instagram, views surged 43%, driven by Reels as the platform’s strongest discovery format. YouTube emerged as a major growth channel for fashion brands, with views increasing 68%, Shorts growing 121%, and average watch time exceeding 100%.

The report analyzes social performance trends across leading fashion brands, including Gap, Alo, and FWRD, and reveals how platform behavior is evolving in 2026. As social discovery expands, fashion marketers have a growing opportunity to create content that reaches new audiences at scale while building stronger long-term brand visibility.

Discovery Is Expanding Fashion Brand Reach Across Platforms

Discovery is becoming one of the most important drivers of social media growth for fashion brands. More consumers are seeing brand content through recommendations, algorithmic feeds, and shares, rather than through traditional follower-based distribution.

Instagram continues to lead in reach, particularly through Reels content designed for visibility and sharing. TikTok remains a strong engagement platform, while YouTube is proving effective for both short-form and long-form storytelling that sustains viewer attention over time.

“Discovery is opening back up, and fashion brands have an opportunity to grow organically on social again,” said Maggie Hickey, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Dash Social. “People are watching more content, platforms are rewarding visibility, and strong creative can put brands in front of entirely new audiences. The brands that win here will be the ones creating content people actually want to watch and share.”

Key Findings From the 2026 Fashion Industry Social Media Benchmark Report

TikTok Views Are Growing Faster Than Engagement: Fashion brands saw TikTok views rise 13%, while engagement dipped from 2.9% to 2.4% and retention averaged 23%.

Fashion brands saw TikTok views rise 13%, while engagement dipped from 2.9% to 2.4% and retention averaged 23%. Instagram Reels Continue to Drive Discovery: Instagram views rose 43% across the fashion industry, with Reels leading reach and discovery.

Instagram views rose 43% across the fashion industry, with Reels leading reach and discovery. YouTube Is Rewarding Both Short-Form and Long-Form Video: YouTube views rose 68%, with Shorts up 121% and average watch time over 100%.

YouTube views rose 68%, with Shorts up 121% and average watch time over 100%. Platform Strategies Are Becoming More Specialized: The report reinforces that each social platform now plays a distinct role for fashion marketers, with TikTok driving engagement and cultural conversation, Instagram fueling discovery and reach, and YouTube building sustained attention.

Why Discovery Matters for Fashion Brands in 2026

With algorithms playing a bigger role in what gets seen, fashion brands can no longer rely solely on followers to drive performance. Discovery-led algorithms are increasing visibility across broader audiences, making creative quality, relevance, and platform-native storytelling more important than posting frequency alone.

The report highlights how brands that tailor content to each platform’s strengths are better positioned to grow awareness, improve performance, and build stronger connections across the customer journey.

Additional Industry Benchmark Reports Available

In addition to the Fashion Industry Benchmark Report, Dash Social has released benchmark reports for Beauty, CPG, Food and Beverage, Luxury, Retail, Travel and Hospitality, Health and Wellness, Media and Entertainment, Publishing, Home, and Children and Baby.

Download the full 2026 Fashion Industry Social Media Benchmark Report and explore the leading brands by industry.

Contact

For all PR and media inquiries or to speak with a representative regarding this press release, please contact pr@dashsocial.com.



About Dash Social

Dash Social is a social media management platform that equips brands with intelligence and speed to stay ahead of the curve. Through its sophisticated cross-channel insights and workflow tools, Dash Social enables brands to create content that entertains, engages and drives consistent business results. To discover how Dash Social empowers brands to outsmart social, visit dashsocial.com