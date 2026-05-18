Ionic Digital Announces April 2026 Mining and Operations Update

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ionic Digital Inc. (“Ionic Digital” or the “Company”), a digital infrastructure company supporting the expanding needs of AI and high-performance computing, today issued its unaudited Mining and Operations Update for April 2026.

In April, Ionic Digital mined 20.45 Bitcoin (“BTC”), a decrease of 27.1% compared to the prior month. Daily average hashrate was 1.51 EH/s, down 26.2% month-over-month, primarily driven by the full wind-down of mining operations at the Oklahoma GXD-hosted site, which is now offline. Ionic Digital values the partnership and professionalism demonstrated by GXD throughout the relationship. Midland, comprising four mining sites, remains the Company’s sole operating mining location, producing 20.45 BTC in April.



Global network hashrate declined 2.1% in April, while average daily block production remained relatively stable, increasing 0.5% from March. Active miners totaled 24,959.



Ionic Digital continues to maintain its zero-debt position and liquidated no BTC in April. As of April 30, 2026, the Company held 2,836.4 BTC, an increase of approximately 19.9 BTC over the prior month.



Key Mining and Operating Metrics Summary Metric April 2026 Capacity (MW)1 112.0 Efficiency (J/THs)2 29.1 Daily Average Hashrate (EH/s)3 1.51 BTC Mined4 20.45 Average BTC Mined/Day5 0.68 BTC Sold 0 BTC Holdings6 2,836.4

Total current capacity available at hosted and directly owned sites. Represents the capabilities of active miners during the reporting period. The reported hashrate is derived from internal performance data. Hashrate values reflect miner downtime and curtailment. Gross BTC mined of 20.45 BTC. No hosting fees were paid in BTC for April 2026. Average BTC/Day in the prior month was 0.9. BTC Holdings excludes 0.5 BTC earned but in transit as of month-end, a change of -0.4 BTC from prior month. The BTC balance at the end of the prior month was 2,815.6 BTC.





About Ionic Digital

Ionic Digital Inc. is a digital infrastructure company that develops strategic powered land assets for data centers, high-performance computing (HPC) and cryptocurrency mining. Learn more at www.ionicdigital.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

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