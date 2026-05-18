Chronus Unveils Rumi, the First AI Mentor Designed to Scale and Enhance Human Mentorship

SEATTLE and LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronus , the leader in enterprise mentoring and employee community platforms, today unveiled Rumi at the ATD 2026 International Conference & Exposition — the first AI mentor built to work alongside human ones. Designed to bring meaningful development support to every employee, Rumi combines the speed and availability of AI with the depth and trust that only human mentors provide.

According to the World Economic Forum, 39% of core job skills are expected to change by 2030 . While traditional mentoring programs were not built to support this level of change, Rumi was purpose-built to help organizations keep pace by giving employees timely guidance through the tools they already use, including Slack, ChatGPT, and Claude.

What’s New

Human-centered mentoring at scale: Rumi, the first AI mentor, pairs the efficiency and availability of AI with the depth and irreplaceability of human mentors.

Rumi, the first AI mentor, pairs the efficiency and availability of AI with the depth and irreplaceability of human mentors. Development support embedded into the flow of work: Rumi provides conversational guidance, goal clarification, and in-the-moment support through the tools employees use every day.

Rumi provides conversational guidance, goal clarification, and in-the-moment support through the tools employees use every day. Practice and reflection for real workplace situations: Structured practice sessions help employees rehearse difficult conversations, while post-interaction AI prompts reinforce learning, build self-awareness, and generate measurable growth signals for the organization.





Why it Matters

Employees are being asked to adapt faster than traditional learning and mentoring programs can support. Most development programs still revolve around structured training sessions or formal check-ins, while the moments employees need guidance rarely happen on a schedule. Managers preparing for talent reviews, first-time leaders navigating difficult conversations, and employees facing career setbacks often need support in the moment, not days or weeks later.

Existing approaches leave critical gaps: mentoring programs are difficult to scale, generic AI tools lack workplace context, and traditional learning platforms are too static to help employees navigate real-world situations as they happen. The result is a growing readiness gap that can slow skill development, weaken decision-making, and contribute to manager attrition.

What Rumi Offers

Rumi combines Mentoring Intelligence with Roleplay and Guided Reflection capabilities to help employees navigate workplace challenges as they happen through the tools they already use.

Built on the belief that AI and human mentoring are more effective together, Rumi is designed to complement — not replace — human mentors. By providing contextual guidance and structured practice between mentoring interactions, Rumi helps make conversations more focused, personalized, and impactful.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools that operate without workplace context, Rumi is informed by mentoring relationships, skills intelligence, learning history, workforce goals, and organizational relationship data. Combined with Chronus’ deep behavioral science expertise and proprietary IP around intrinsic motivation, Rumi delivers more relevant and actionable guidance tailored to both employees and organizations. The result is stronger decision-making, more confident managers, and faster skill development at a scale traditional mentoring programs can’t achieve alone.

Imagine an employee stepping into their first manager role and quickly realizing there were gaps in his experience. Between meetings, they turned to Rumi to rehearse difficult feedback conversations and refine their approach before high-stakes moments. The platform identified a senior manager who had successfully navigated similar challenges and recommended a mentorship match. Within weeks, the employee had gained not only a human mentor, but also stronger leadership instincts and a clearer vision of the kind of leader they wanted to become.

Entering Customer Preview in Q4 2026, Rumi marks the beginning of the Chronus Mentoring Intelligence vision, a multi-year effort to make mentoring accessible to every employee in the flow of work — not just the happy few with access to a human mentor. Because every employee deserves a mentor in the moments that matter.

Visit Chronus at ATD 2026 Booth #2426 and be one of the first to preview Rumi in action.

Quotes

“General AI can answer a question, but it doesn’t know your manager, your growth goals, or the conversation you need to have on Monday morning. Rumi does,” said Sanjay Parmar, Chief AI Officer at Chronus. “What makes Rumi different is that it was purpose-built for mentoring and creates a level of personalization that far exceeds what is possible with general-purpose AI tools.”

“Great mentorship has always been one of the most powerful forces in someone’s career, but access to meaningful guidance has never been equally available,” said Ankur Ahlowalia, CEO of Chronus. “For too long, mentorship has been shaped by seniority, personal networks, or simple luck. AI gives us a genuine opportunity to change that. With Rumi, we’re helping organizations make personalized mentoring and development accessible to every employee, helping more people gain access to the kind of guidance that unlocks their full potential.”

About Chronus

Chronus is the only mentoring and employee community platform that transforms how organizations shape and leverage their internal talent networks, empowering leaders to accelerate business performance through their people. Chronus provides guidance in the flow of conversation that helps people align, share knowledge, collaborate, and grow faster together. Chronus partners with many of the world’s most respected organizations to ensure the right conversations happen at the right time—turning relationships into a measurable driver of performance. For more information, please visit chronus.com.

Media Contacts:

Escalate PR for Chronus

Chronus@Escalatepr.com