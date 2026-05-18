GB Capital Ltd. Co-Advises on the Acquisition of A&B Aerospace Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GB Capital Ltd. ("GB Capital"), a strategic finance, advisory and management firm, today announced that it served as co-advisor to PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) ("PMGC") on PMGC's acquisition of A&B Aerospace, Inc. ("A&B Aerospace" or "A&B"), an AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certified precision machining and aerospace manufacturing company headquartered in Azusa, California.

A&B Aerospace marks PMGC's fifth acquisition in the past twelve months and the latest milestone in the Company's targeted roll-up strategy in U.S.-based precision manufacturing. As disclosed by PMGC in its public announcement of the transaction (available here), A&B is contracted by long standing Tier 1 aerospace and defense customers that include Boeing, Honeywell International Inc., and Moog Inc.

Transaction Highlights

Acquirer: PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB)

PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) Target: A&B Aerospace, Inc.

A&B Aerospace, Inc. Transaction Type: Acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of A&B Aerospace on a cash-free, debt-free basis

Acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of A&B Aerospace on a cash-free, debt-free basis Closing Date: May 12, 2026

Founded in 1948, A&B Aerospace specializes in high-tolerance machining, complex assemblies, and engineered components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications. The company operates more than twenty modern CNC machines with full 5-axis capabilities and maintains tolerances as tight as ±0.0001". With 76 years of continuous operating history and entrenched relationships with Tier 1 customers, A&B fits squarely within the platform profile PMGC is assembling: AS9100D-certified U.S. precision shops with high technical barriers to entry, mission-critical end-use applications, and durable, qualified-supplier customer relationships.

GB Capital advised PMGC throughout the transaction lifecycle, leading the financial due diligence workstream, including quality of earnings analysis, working capital assessment, normalization of management-adjusted EBITDA, audit coordination, and preparation of historical financial statements and supporting schedules in support of a U.S. GAAP compliant audit and PMGC's post-acquisition reporting requirements. GB Capital also supported valuation, transaction structuring, negotiation, and coordination across legal, tax, and audit stakeholders.

In addition to transaction advisory services, GB Capital is supporting post-closing transition and integration, including ongoing financial back-office support and continued rollout of GB Capital's proprietary C.O.R.E. Financial Framework (Compliant, Organized Reporting Engine) to standardize accounting, reporting, and internal controls across PMGC's growing portfolio of precision manufacturing businesses.

About GB Capital Ltd.

GB Capital Ltd. is a strategic finance, advisory and management firm focused on working with growth-stage and publicly listed companies. The firm provides end-to-end support across M&A advisory, capital markets strategy, financial reporting and audit readiness, strategic finance leadership, and public-company compliance. GB Capital partners with management teams early to build scalable financial infrastructure and execute complex transactions with institutional-grade rigor.

For more information, visit www.gbcapital.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Contact: info@gbcapital.ca