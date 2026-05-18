Datasite and Legora platforms integrate to accelerate AI-powered diligence across the deal lifecycle

MINNEAPOLIS and NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasite , a leader in AI-powered solutions that enable private market investment and Legora , the collaborative AI platform for legal professionals, today announced a strategic partnership that enables deal teams to perform analysis on documents from Datasite’s data rooms directly in Legora, reducing workflow friction.

Deal teams contend with thousands of documents under tight timelines, and leveraging AI often requires downloading files from the data room and uploading them to a third-party tool, which is not only cumbersome but creates a significant security risk. Through the integration, Datasite permissions automatically carry into Legora so only documents that a user is permissioned to see can be pulled into the Legora platform, resulting in a smoother and more efficient workflow.

Through the integration, Legora customers with access to Datasite data rooms will be able to:

Select and open Datasite VDR files for analysis directly within Legora: Navigate Datasite folders directly in Legora and choose individual files, folders or document categories to inform due diligence, legal analysis and drafts.



Run full data room analysis in Legora: Leverage Legora’s legal-specific AI across the data room to surface red flags, identify missing or inconsistent documents, use templates for drafts and triage diligence faster. This functionality will compress review cycles that have traditionally consumed weeks of the deal cycle.



This integration ensures that Datasite-defined permissions flow through to Legora automatically. A user on the Legora platform can only access and incorporate documents that they are already entitled to access in Datasite. There is no parallel permission set to administer, no manual approval step to clear before review can begin.

“AI belongs where deal work lives,” said Rusty Wiley, President & CEO of Datasite. “With this integration, deal teams can pull Datasite documents straight into Legora and get to work. No manual exports, no security workarounds, no disruption in workflow.”

“M&A lawyers and bankers globally have been waiting for AI that meets them where the work actually happens, on the documents that matter, under the permissions they have already set,” said Max Junestrand, CEO and Co-Founder of Legora. “This integration delivers that. We are not asking deal teams to re-architect their workflows. We are enabling deal teams worldwide to use documents in Datasite data rooms directly on the Legora platform, where they can leverage Legora’s legal-specific AI to conduct due diligence, legal analysis, and drafting based on these documents while having Datasite's permissions intact.”

The integration will improve speed and quality across the deal lifecycle:

Faster, more comprehensive diligence: Surface key terms like change-of-control, assignment, and indemnity limits, in minutes, not hours.



Single source of truth, no disruption: Datasite remains the authoritative control layer for documents and permissions, while Legora performs AI analysis, due diligence, and drafting.



Built for the full deal lifecycle: Mutual customers can apply Legora’s AI to every stage of the transaction, from early-stage diligence to signing checklists and post-close covenant tracking.



About Datasite

Datasite provides the infrastructure that enables information flow for private market transactions, with purpose-built tools to optimize outcomes. Datasite’s innovative product portfolio, spanning sell-side virtual data rooms, buy-side intelligence, agentic AI applications, and an open data infrastructure layer, drives execution across the full investment lifecycle while generating unique data insights to empower investors, advisors, and deal professionals worldwide. Trusted by top private equity firms, investment banks, and consultancies, Datasite is built on 26 years of enterprise-grade security, compliance, and reliability. For more information, visit www.datasite.com .

About Legora

Legora is a collaborative AI platform for legal work, supporting lawyers in research, review, and drafting across complex matters. It is used by professionals at more than 1,000 leading law firms, financial institutions and in-house legal teams across over 50 countries. Law firm customers include White & Case, Debevoise & Plimpton, Cleary Gottlieb, Goodwin, Linklaters, Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer, and others. Corporate customers include Barclays, Deloitte, Erste Group, and others.

Contact:

Datasite

Laura.powers@datasite.com

Legora

press@legora.com