Momcozy Launches the BM08: The First Contact-Free Baby Monitor to Track Breathing and Heart Dynamics Using Radar Technology

Available now at $249.99 — no wearables, no sensor pads, no physical contact required

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy today announced the official launch of the BM08 Contact-Free Smart Baby Monitor, a breakthrough infant monitoring device that tracks breathing dynamics and heart dynamics in real time using millimeter-wave (mmWave) radar sensing — entirely without wearables, adhesive pads, or any device touching the baby.

The BM08 is available for purchase immediately at $249.99 at momcozy.com.

A New Standard for Infant Monitoring

The BM08 represents Momcozy's latest advancement in smart home infant technology, introducing contact-free physiological monitoring to the consumer baby monitor market for the first time.

Unlike conventional monitors — which require clip-on sensors, under-mattress pads, or fabric wearables attached directly to the infant — the BM08 operates entirely from a fixed position across the room. Its embedded mmWave radar sensor detects the micro-movements associated with breathing dynamics and heart dynamics through clothing and blankets, in any lighting condition, continuously and automatically.



All monitoring data is delivered to parents in real time through the Momcozy companion app.

"We are proud to bring this level of technology to families who have been asking for a better answer," said the Product Lead at Momcozy. "The BM08 gives parents genuine reassurance without asking them to put anything on their baby. That matters — especially in those early months when every decision feels consequential."

Product Highlights

Contact-Free Breathing and Heart Dynamics Monitoring mmWave radar sensing tracks breathing dynamics and heart dynamics from across the room — no skin contact, no wearables, no repositioning required.

AI Cry Detection with Automatic White Noise Soothing The BM08 detects crying the moment it begins and can automatically respond with white noise, while two- way audio lets you soothe your baby with your voice — reducing response time and helping parents and babies get back to sleep faster.

2K HD Video with 940nm Infrared Night Vision Crystal-clear 2K resolution and near-infrared night vision provide sharp, detailed monitoring in complete darkness, with no visible light emitted that could disturb the baby.

Face-Covering and Sleep Condition Alerts Onboard AI scans continuously for face-covering events and flagged sleep conditions, sending instant notifications to caregivers when a situation requires attention.

Daily Sleep Summary Reports — No Subscription Required The companion app automatically generates a daily sleep summary covering duration, patterns, and disruptions. Full access is included at no additional cost.

Customizable Safe Zone: Get instant phone notifications when your baby moves beyond the safe area you set.

Auto Memory Capture The BM08 identifies and saves notable moments throughout the day, compiling them into short, shareable videos for the family.

AES-256 Encrypted, GDPR and CCPA Compliant All data is protected by bank-grade encryption. Parents can choose between local SD card storage and secure cloud storage depending on their preference.

Flexible Installation Ships with both an adjustable floor stand and a desk mount for versatile placement in any nursery or bedroom setup.

Unlimited Family Sharing The BM08 supports one primary account with unlimited shared caregiver accounts, each with individually customizable access permissions.

Availability

The Momcozy Contact-Free Smart Baby Monitor (BM08) is available now.

Price: $249.99 Where to buy: Momcozy Contact-Free Smart Baby Monitor





About Momcozy

Founded in 2018, Momcozy is a leading global mother and baby brand, trusted by over 4.5 million mothers across 60+ countries and regions. Known as The Cozy Reformer, Momcozy creates innovative products that accompany women through pregnancy, postpartum recovery, and early motherhood—from wearable breast pumps and nursing bras to recovery essentials—blending comfort, science, and practical support for modern mothers.

For more information, visit momcozy.com.

Contact Person: Lacey Li

Email: lanxin.li@momcozy.com



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