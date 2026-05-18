Enovix Announces May and June Investor Events

FREMONT, Calif., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (Nasdaq: ENVX) (“Enovix”), a leader in advanced lithium-ion battery technology, today announced its participation in the following investor events:
26th Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference
Marina del Rey, CA
May 20th 2026
TD Cowen’s 54th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
New York, NY
May 27th 2026
William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Chicago, IL
June 3rd2026
Interested portfolio managers and analysts should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firms.
About Enovix
Enovix develops and manufactures advanced lithium-ion batteries, including proprietary silicon-anode architectures for smartphones, smart eyewear, defense, industrial and emerging edge-AI applications. Its silicon-anode architecture enables higher energy density and performance in space-constrained devices while maintaining safety and reliability, supporting commercialization across consumer and industrial markets.
Enovix is headquartered in Silicon Valley with facilities in India, Korea and Malaysia, serving customers globally. For more information visit https://enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
For media and investor inquiries, please contact:
|Investor Contact:
Robert Lahey
ir@enovix.com
|Chief Financial Officer:
Ryan Benton
ryan.benton@enovix.com