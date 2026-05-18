JAKKS Pacific and Stanley Black & Decker Extend Iconic BLACK+DECKER™ Toy Licensing Partnership Through 2028

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products, has renewed and extended its long-standing licensing agreement with Stanley Black & Decker for the BLACK+DECKER™ toy line. The agreement extends the partnership through December 2028, covering an expansive portfolio of role-play toy products across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia.

With more than 20 years of collaboration, the JAKKS Pacific and BLACK+DECKER partnership stands as one of the most enduring brand-to-toy licensing relationships in the industry. The renewed partnership emphasizes both companies' shared commitment to delivering high-quality, imaginative role-play experiences that bring the trusted BLACK+DECKER brand to life for children everywhere.

"We're not just extending a contract, we're growing the BLACK+DECKER toy offerings into new product categories and new retail channels," said Kevin Feely, VP of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific. "Families already trust the BLACK+DECKER name in their homes, and we're giving the next generation of kids the chance to grow up with that same brand through play. The breadth of what we're bringing to market in the coming years is the most ambitious chapter of this partnership yet."

The renewed agreement spans a comprehensive range of role-play product categories designed to inspire imaginative, real-world play:

Toy Housewares: vacuums (stick, handheld, upright, robotic, shop), irons, steam mops

Toy Kitchen Products: kitchen sets; beverage makers (coffee makers, kettles, juicers); food preparation (blenders, mixers, food processors); cooking products (mini-ovens, grills, cookware, toasters)

Toy Tools: indoor power tools (drills, screwdrivers, sanders, saws); hand tools (screwdrivers, hammers, saws); accessories (bits and blades); outdoor power tools (string trimmers, blowers, mowers, pressure washers); workbenches; tool sets

Additional Categories: role play tents, paint role play (with or without chalk)





Current best-selling products from the collection include the Tool Belt Set, Electric Power Drill, Power Tool Workshop, Coffee Maker, Toaster, Mixer and Oven, all available at major retailers including Target, Walmart and Amazon.

JAKKS Pacific has a proven ability to translate iconic adult consumer brands into best-selling, developmentally enriching role-play toys. By mirroring the tools and appliances children see their parents use every day, BLACK+DECKER™ toy products foster creativity, fine motor development and imaginative play across multiple age groups and price points.

For the full BLACK+DECKER™ toy product collection, visit https://www.jakks.com/brands/black-decker/.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, Charming™, Kidtopia™, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball® and Xtreme Power Dozer® as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through their products and charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys), YouTube (@JAKKSPacific), Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys) and LinkedIn (JAKKS Pacific).

Media Contact:

Caroline Robinson, SPM Communications

caroline@spmcommunications.com

214-379-7000

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/223301a3-1199-48f7-b9dd-a13e38a16588