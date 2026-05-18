Avocado Green Mattress Partners with Furniture Fair to Expand Midwest Presence

Los Angeles, CA, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress , the leader in certified organic mattresses and sustainable sleep, is expanding its Midwest footprint by partnering with Furniture Fair , the family-owned, community-focused furniture retailer.

This collaboration will feature a select assortment of Avocado’s eco-friendly models, including the Green Mattress , Pillowtop Green Mattress , Green Mattress Box Top , Eco Organic Kids Mattress , and more at 12 retail locations across the region.

“Expanding with Furniture Fair marks an exciting step forward for Avocado as we continue to grow our presence in the Midwest,” said Mark Abrials, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at Avocado Green Mattress. “We see a strong alignment in their merchandising strategy, product mix, and regional footprint, and Furniture Fair’s ability to elevate premium, purpose-driven products makes them an ideal partner for our brand.”

This strategic collaboration highlights both brands' shared focus on wellness, quality, and sustainability, providing Midwest consumers with more opportunities to invest in products that prioritize their health and the planet.

“At Furniture Fair, we’ve always believed that better living starts with better rest,” said Cindy Baker, Vice President of Merchandising at Furniture Fair. “Partnering with Avocado elevates that vision — bringing a health-focused, meticulously crafted mattress line to our floors. It’s a collaboration that aligns with our commitment to quality, wellness, and purpose-driven growth across our markets.”

Together, the two brands are meeting the rising demand for healthier, more sustainable living options in the Midwest. This partnership is bringing a sustainable mattress line to customers, blending the two brands with a shared commitment to environmental responsibility and community well-being.

Avocado Green Mattress is available in 12 Furniture Fair store locations. For more information, please visit www.furniturefair.net .

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress is a Certified B Corporation holding six simultaneous finished-product certifications across its organic mattress lineup. Mattresses are handcrafted with certified organic materials — which may include latex, wool, and cotton, depending on the model — and contain no petroleum-based polyurethane foam. Certifications include GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Class I for finished-product harmful substance testing, EWG VERIFIED®, and MADE SAFE® for transparency and ingredient safety; GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions; and UL® Formaldehyde-Free. Avocado is a Climate Label Certified company, 1% for the Planet Pinnacle Award winner, and has been recognized by Fast Company as a "Brand That Matters."