Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Named to KBW’s Bank Honor Roll

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” - Nasdaq: OBT), parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Co. (the “Bank”) and Orange Investment Advisors, is pleased to announce its inclusion on the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods ("KBW") Bank Honor Roll. This marks the first time the Company has been named to the Honor Roll, noting it one of 17 elite, high-performing banks with the strongest and/or most consistent earnings growth over the past decade. The banks on the 2026 Honor Roll represent just 6% of eligible banks.

“Being named to the KBW Bank Honor Roll for the first time is a tremendous honor and important milestone for our institution, recognizing the growth, strong financial performance, and long-term strategy that guides everything we do,” said Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO of Orange Bank & Trust Company. “This distinction is a reflection of the trust our clients throughout the Hudson Valley place in us every day, the dedication of our team, and our commitment to being trusted advisors for the communities we serve.”

In 2025, Orange County Bancorp, Inc. earned a record $41.6 million, a nearly 50% increase over $27.9 million earned the prior year. The Company also expanded its net income margin 35 basis points, to 4.18%, increased its loan portfolio 7.4% to $2 billion, and grew deposits by $157 million, or 7.3%, to $2.3 billion at year-end 2025 as compared to year-end 2024.

To be included in the KBW Bank Honor Roll, banks must meet the following criteria: show consistent earnings growth over the past 10 years; be among the top 5% of banks based on 10-year Earnings Per Share Compound Annual Growth Rate; and have more than $500 million in total assets.

This latest recognition builds on the Company’s growing list of industry accolades, including being named to Bank Director’s The Best U.S. Banks (Less Than $5 Billion) 2025 list and designation as a Piper Sandler Sm-All Star Class of 2025 honoree.

“Being recognized by the banking industry on a national scale is a validation of the strength, consistency, and long-term strategy that defines our organization’s success,” said Jonathan Rouis, Chairman, Orange County Bancorp, Inc. “It reflects years of unwavering commitment from our dedicated employees in delivering value to our clients, shareholders, and communities. On behalf of the Board, I couldn’t be prouder of what this team has accomplished.”

Contact:

Candice Varetoni

VP Marketing Officer

cvaretoni@orangebanktrust.com

About Orange County Bancorp, Inc

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Orange Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders more than 134 years ago. It has grown through innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to approximately $2.7 billion in total assets. Orange Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and acquired by the Company in 2012.