Big Idea Ventures Invests in Five Innovative Startups Through the Latest Global Food Innovation Fund II Cohort

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Idea Ventures, the global leader in foodtech, agri-tech, and materials science investment, today announced the addition of five startups to its Global Food Innovation Fund II (GFIF II) portfolio. The new cohort reflects growing demand for scalable technologies that improve efficiency, sustainability, and resilience across the global food system.

“We invested in these five companies because they are developing science-driven technologies with the potential to strengthen the food system — from bioactive delivery and ingredient biomanufacturing to cold chain resilience, clean-label extraction, and scalable fermentation. At Big Idea Ventures, we stand for bringing breakthrough innovation closer to the market by connecting entrepreneurs with the capital, industry expertise, and strategic partners needed to grow. We look forward to working closely with these founders to help them scale their solutions, and encourage corporates, investors, and governments to engage with them as they build the future of food.” said Andrew D. Ive, Founder and Managing General Partner of Big Idea Ventures.

Backed by leading food corporations, the Global Food Innovation Fund II remains dedicated to enhancing food security and sustainability on a global scale.

“From bioactive ingredients to technologies that enhance stability, bioavailability, and shelf life, these companies are enabling ‘less but better’ food. At the same time, the companies in this cohort are tackling one of the industry’s biggest barriers: cost. By advancing more efficient, scalable production methods, they are making complex biotechnologies commercially viable by reducing capital intensity, de-risking R&D, and accelerating commercialization. We are excited to help bring these innovations to market,” said Caroline Mak, Senior Director of Acceleration at Big Idea Ventures.

Meet the New Cohort:

BioClé (Argentina/USA): Pioneering a bacterial extracellular vesicle (bEV) platform designed for targeted intracellular delivery of bioactives. By engineering high yield bacterial strains, BioClé enables precise, scalable, and cost competitive delivery of bioactives for food, supplements, and nutrition companies worldwide.

Pioneering a bacterial extracellular vesicle (bEV) platform designed for targeted intracellular delivery of bioactives. By engineering high yield bacterial strains, BioClé enables precise, scalable, and cost competitive delivery of bioactives for food, supplements, and nutrition companies worldwide. CryoVera (France): Produces an innovative anti-crystallization molecule to address food texture degradation during cold chain logistics. Their cost-effective stabilizers effectively inhibit ice recrystallization, ensuring premium food quality and texture are preserved across the global supply chain.

Produces an innovative anti-crystallization molecule to address food texture degradation during cold chain logistics. Their cost-effective stabilizers effectively inhibit ice recrystallization, ensuring premium food quality and texture are preserved across the global supply chain. RheaPlant (USA): Specializes in producing hard-to-source, high-quality botanical ingredients with consistent year-round production at significantly lower cost through proprietary plant cell biomanufacturing technology.

Specializes in producing hard-to-source, high-quality botanical ingredients with consistent year-round production at significantly lower cost through proprietary plant cell biomanufacturing technology. Saku Biosciences (USA): Redefining how the world approaches biomanufacturing. Using directed evolution, they boost fermentation output, get agriculture and food products to market faster, and enable more regional, resilient supply chains.

XiA'H (Mexico): Develops a platform to transform plant biomass into high-value bioactive ingredients using enzyme-based extraction rather than solvents or heat. Supported by an extensive medicinal plant database, they provide clean-label, potent alternatives for the food, agrifood, and industrial biotechnology sectors.

Each of these startups now joins Big Idea Ventures’ global network, gaining access to world-class mentors, R&D resources, and a powerful platform to scale their science into successful commercial ventures.

About Big Idea Ventures

Big Idea Ventures identifies and scales commercially viable innovation, working with startups, corporates, and governments to bring new technologies into real-world use. Its mission is to support the world’s best entrepreneurs, scientists, and engineers to solve the world’s greatest challenges. The firm operates as an engine for turning innovation into industrial capability, moving technologies from development into deployment at scale.

Big Idea Ventures invests globally across food, agriculture, and materials through its funds. The Global Food Innovation Fund focuses on ingredient technologies across protein, fats, and key inputs that deliver functional, scalable, and cost-competitive solutions for industry. The Generation Food Rural Partners fund is an RBIC-licensed venture-build fund focused on creating companies in rural U.S. communities from university and industry-driven innovation, backed by leading members of the Farm Credit System.

The firm works with corporates to identify and adopt technologies through structured programs and with governments to support the development of national capability.

Vevolution, its platform connecting more than 2,000 startups with investors and corporates, provides continuous deal flow, market insight, and access to companies building industrial solutions.

With teams across North America, Europe and Asia, and more than 160 investments across 30 countries, Big Idea Ventures connects entrepreneurs, corporates, and governments to translate innovation into scalable, commercial outcomes.

www.bigideaventures.com

About Global Food Innovation Fund II

The Global Food Innovation Fund II (GFIF II) invests in and supports the best innovators around the world focused on proteins, fats, ingredients, sweeteners, flavorings, and mono-crops both directly and through its accelerator program. GFIF II is building on the success of the New Protein Fund I, and works with founders, corporate leaders, government, mentors and investors to develop ecosystems that improve food security and food sustainability. The fund is backed by leading food corporations, including AAK, Buhler, as well as family offices.

Global Food Innovation Fund II accelerator application

Our annual program is run globally from our offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia. Selected alternative protein, fats and ingredient companies receive an investment package of US$200,000, and access our extensive network of partners and investors. To join, submit your application here . To find out more about our accelerator program, visit https://bigideaventures.com/accelerator-new/