Unilog.SC CEO Osi Tagger Named Supply Chain Executive of the Year by Supply Chain Moves

LYNBROOK, N.Y., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unilog.SC, a leading global supply chain design and execution company, today announced that CEO Osi Tagger has been named Supply Chain Executive of the Year by Supply Chain Moves as part of the 2026 Supply Chain Mover Awards. The award recognizes her leadership in driving strategic innovation, measurable business impact, and industry advancement as global supply chains become increasingly complex.

The Supply Chain Executive of the Year award honors leaders who demonstrate exceptional strategic initiatives, deliver measurable organizational outcomes, and contribute to industry thought leadership and mentorship. Tagger was recognized for redefining how organizations manage complex global service supply chains through a combination of advanced technology, operational expertise, and a clear vision for real-time logistics execution.



“Being named Supply Chain Executive of the Year is an incredible honor, and a reflection of the impact we’re creating for our customers worldwide,” said Osi Tagger, CEO of Unilog. “This award reflects the strength of our team, our customers’ trust, and our shared commitment to building intelligent, resilient supply chains that can adapt to the complexity of global operations today.”

Under Tagger’s leadership, Unilog.SC has evolved into a global Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL) orchestration provider, operating across nearly 60 countries and supporting mission-critical supply chains valued at more than $10 billion annually. A key milestone in Tagger’s leadership includes Unilog.SC being named a Challenger in the inaugural Gartner ® Magic Quadrant ™ for Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL), underscoring the company’s ability to deliver both strong execution and forward-looking strategy in orchestrating global supply chains.

Tagger’s leadership is also distinguished by her ability to integrate technology, global operational networks, and human expertise into a unified orchestration model. Her background across EY, Deloitte, Netafim, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, and UTI has enabled her to bridge strategy and execution, guiding organizations through transformation while maintaining a strong focus on operational performance and customer outcomes.



This recognition from Supply Chain Moves reinforces Unilog.SC’s position as a trusted partner for enterprises navigating dynamic global logistics environments and highlights Tagger’s role in advancing next-generation supply chain orchestration.

Learn more about how Unilog.SC is transforming global service supply chains through intelligent orchestration and real-time visibility at unilog.company.

About Unilog.SC

Unilog.SC is a global supply chain orchestration and execution company delivering end-to-end logistics and fulfillment solutions through its advanced Logivice™ control tower platform and Ucontrol™ real-time visibility and smart tracking platform. Operating across 500+ active storage locations worldwide, Unilog.SC provides real-time visibility, inventory and order management, reverse logistics, and a broad range of value-added and global trade services including kitting, relabeling, repairs, and compliance support. Serving industries such as High-Tech, Cybersecurity, Medical Equipment, Telecommunications, Automotive, Semiconductors, Printing, Data Centers and Energy, Unilog.SC helps organizations simplify complex global operations, improve resilience, and scale with confidence. Headquartered in Lynbrook, New York, Unilog.SC combines advanced technology with experienced supply chain professionals to transform operational complexity into business growth. Visit: Unilog.SC

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