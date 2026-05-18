The Cooperative Logistics Network successfully concludes its 9th Annual Meeting in Bangkok, combining global scale with a personalized approach

Over 180 freight forwarders gathered for 3 days in Bangkok for focused, high-value interactions within a trusted and well-structured environment

The Cooperative Logistics Network has successfully wrapped up its 9th Annual Meeting, held from 11th to 13th May 2026 in Bangkok. The meeting was attended by more than 180 freight forwarders from around the world for three days of intensive networking, strategic discussions, and collaborative growth. The conference stood out not only for its scale but for its ability to maintain a close-knit, controlled setting where members could engage with confidence.

This meeting was structured to ensure that every interaction remained relevant and purposeful. By combining a broad international presence with a carefully managed format, the network created an environment where opportunities could be explored without losing focus or trust.

A key strength of this year's meeting was its ability to turn scale into a meaningful opportunity. The meeting emphasized the value of direct human interaction in a highly digital and fast-moving industry. Key to this were the one-to-one meetings, where delegates connected directly with partners from across the network to review ongoing work and explore future collaboration. These in-person discussions created the kind of clarity and trust that drive long-term partnerships and make cooperation more effective.

Antonio Torres, President and Founder of The Cooperative Logistics Network, commented, "Scale alone doesn't create value; the quality of connections does. This meeting shows that even at a global scale, business remains personal. Every member has different strengths and requirements, and our role is to create a space where those differences translate into opportunity. By enabling tailored partnerships in a trusted environment, we ensure that every forwarder has the chance to prosper."

This broader direction is reflected in the network's ongoing efforts to strengthen its overall offering. As the logistics sector continues to evolve, The Cooperative Logistics Network is investing in key areas such as team expansion, improved member tools, and more secure operational systems. These include a redesigned directory to facilitate partner selection and a new payment solution currently in development to streamline and safeguard transactions between members.

The three-day program also included interactive Membership and FreightViewer workshops, where attendees explored the network's tools and benefits through a hands-on approach. Conducted by María Serrano and Andrea Martin, the sessions moved past a basic overview of FreightViewer to cover a wider set of tools, services, and support designed to improve day-to-day operations. The sessions also brought attention to the importance of continuous learning, showcasing the network's partnership with CIFFA's TraversEd, which equips members with a three-tier certification pathway and flexible digital learning options.

The conference balanced its business focus with a series of social activities that encouraged informal interaction. From exploring Bangkok's landmarks during the day trip to the relaxed setting of the Welcome Cocktail Reception and the lively Gala Dinner, each moment was designed to bring people closer together. These experiences provided the perfect setting for delegates to interact more freely, turning professional connections into more personal and lasting relationships.

Following another highly successful edition, The Cooperative Logistics Network continues to strengthen its role as a trusted global platform for independent freight forwarders, focused on building lasting partnerships and supporting sustainable growth across its membership.

For further information, kindly contact:

Tamishra Basu / Jesus Mera

Tel. +34 983435107

marketing@ffns.es



thecooperativelogisticsnetwork.com



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