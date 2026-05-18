New Crypto: Pepeto Reveals DeFi Update Follow Dogecoin Success While Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $5,000

Dubai, UAE, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ethereum based new crypto Pepeto confirms ongoing progress on its DeFi tools, tools designed to reshape the entire DeFi space, and the signals around this presale follow the same path that appeared before Dogecoin turned regular wallets, wallets that never imagined they would reach 7 figures, into millionaires overnight. And experienced traders expect the exact same outcomes out of Pepeto.

Pepeto is Ethereum based, and the bullish Ethereum price prediction adds fuel to the project's potential, the ETH price is targeting $5,000 as the next major cycle high, which matches the all-time high of $4,954 from August 2025, and this week's correction across the new crypto market is creating the exact setup that pushed early-stage projects into completely new price territory in every past cycle.

Pepeto Reveals Full DeFi Suite as Ethereum Correction Opens New Crypto Entries

Pepeto rolled out its DeFi tools as the Ethereum price prediction turns on key technical levels. ETH pulled back to $2,185 and holds the $2,162 support Bybit flags as critical, with $800 million in long liquidations below. RSI dropped to 29 per CoinDCX, deep in oversold territory where bounces historically follow. Harvard exited its $87 million Ethereum ETF per Q1 filings but Jane Street added $82 million (Finance Feeds), and 30% of total supply sits staked and locked. The path to $5,000 runs through the 200-day MA at $2,335, then $2,400, then $3,000 if Glamsterdam delivers.

But here is what nobody wants to hear: The holders who built serious wealth in every past cycle, never made it out of an already large cap, they spotted their early entry before the rest of the market caught up, ETH itself proves it as the wallets that made millions bought at the presale stage, and right now no other project is even coming close to Pepeto.

Pepeto Exchange Draws Dogecoin-Scale Attention With Working Products Behind It

The Ethereum price prediction climbing toward $5,000 makes the Pepeto setup worth a closer look. Capital enters this new crypto presale the way it entered Dogecoin before a 10,000% run. DOGE traded below a penny while a small group accumulated quietly, and once the market turned those positions became part of crypto history, and that exact sequence is repeating inside Pepeto, and while it might sound bold, Pepeto is going even faster than early Dogecoin days.

Pepeto holds an advantage DOGE never carried, because Dogecoin hit $85 billion without a single working product. Hype alone powered the rally, and once it faded the token lost 87%. Pepeto brings that same viral reach but backs it with a live DeFi exchange where every trade feeds buying pressure into the token, a multi-chain bridge, with features every trader needs: low fees, speed and full security. How could such a token with this utility, and virality be a failure, and the answer is clear to everyone who lived through crypto long enough.

One analyst covering this new crypto put it directly: hundreds of presales have crossed his desk, and this is the first where genuine viral momentum combined with exchange-grade tools. By the time the listing goes live, the entry everyone is looking at right now will be gone.

Conclusion

This article made the case clear, and after the full breakdown of the bullish Ethereum price prediction, that proves two things, crypto is going higher, and the blockchain growth will push every project built on it higher, Pepeto benefits from both, and that is the advantage pushing hundreds of wallets to buy it every passing day.

Large wallets loading this presale see a direct path to a Dogecoin-scale outcome: community growth ahead of every project in 2026 combined with talk of an Elon Musk post before launch. Those wallets act on data not available to everyone, and following them is among the smartest ways to build wealth in crypto.

Investors who see the bull run forming and who lived through the previous cycle, saw how early Dogecoin made millions, are refusing to miss Pepeto in 2026. They are entering now, because the project is soon to launch, and once the listing hits, this entry is gone permanently and the only thing left is watching others collect the returns that were available today.

Buy Pepeto Now Before the Listing Shuts This Window

FAQs

What is the Ethereum price prediction for 2026 and can ETH hit $5,000?

The Ethereum price prediction targets $5,000, matching the $4,954 all-time high, with the 200-day MA at $2,335 and $2,400 resistance as the next levels. But ETH at $2,185 gives holders 2x over months while Pepeto at presale stage offers far wider multiples before listing.

What is Pepeto and why is it the top new crypto presale in 2026?

Pepeto is the top new crypto presale in 2026 because it pairs a zero-fee DeFi exchange and AI contract scanner with Dogecoin-level community growth, all built by a former Binance developer on Ethereum. Over $10 million raised with 173% staking APY and a Binance listing expected.



