OCP (Open Compute Project) Rack Market Forecast Report 2025-2026 & 2030 - Opportunities in Pre-Configured AI Rack Systems Among Hyperscale and Neocloud Operators and Liquid Cooling Integration

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OCP Rack Market By Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The OCP rack market is projected to expand significantly, from USD 1.68 billion in 2025 to USD 4.32 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 21.0%

The report enables stakeholders to understand revenue estimations, competitive landscapes, and market dynamics. Detailed analysis of drivers like AI power density, rack-scale integrated infrastructure, and global OCP adoption provides actionable insights for market positioning. Restraints such as compatibility issues with legacy systems are identified alongside opportunities in liquid cooling and AI-ready solutions. The report also highlights interoperability challenges in multi-vendor ecosystems and legacy system complexities affecting deployment efficiency.

The increasing shift towards edge computing is a strong driver, as demand grows for data processing closer to end users and devices. Edge facilities, with constraints on space, require compact and efficient infrastructure. OCP rack designs developed under the Open Compute Project align with these needs, offering simplified mechanical structures and modular configurations.

While hyperscale environments typically focus on large setups, edge deployments prioritize quick installation and operational consistency across various sites. OCP-based racks facilitate standardized designs with minimal customization, aiding rapid deployment. With rising edge use cases in telecom, content delivery, and industrial fields, the need for flexible and scalable rack solutions is likely to amplify OCP architecture adoption.

Key industry players studied include Rittal (Germany), Dell Technologies (US), Sanmina Corporation (US), Legrand (France), Vertiv (US), Eaton (Ireland), Belden (US), Wiwynn Corporation (Taiwan), Lite-on Cloud Infrastructure (Taiwan), Cheval Group, Gigabyte (Taiwan), and Chatsworth Product (US).

Rapid Growth in High-Performance Computing

The high-performance computing (HPC) sector is poised to be the second-fastest-growing segment within the OCP rack market, spurred by increasing requirements for compute-intensive tasks across research, enterprise, and industrial domains. HPC environments demand systems with high power density and efficient thermal management, which OCP architectures effectively deliver through solutions like liquid cooling.

As organizations enhance their simulation, modeling, and AI computing abilities, the demand for scalable HPC infrastructure grows, supporting the swift adoption of OCP-based rack systems.

"Others" Segment Leads Market Value

The "others" category, including hyperscalers and wholesale colocation providers, is expected to dominate market value due to their large-scale and standardized infrastructure implementations. These operators leverage OCP racks to enhance efficiency and scalability. Hyperscalers, in particular, adopt these systems for high-density workloads, while colocation providers align with OCP standards to accommodate large tenants.

These players are characterized by substantial investment capacities and planning horizons, allowing early adoption of innovative rack architectures, thus maintaining their leading market position.

North America at Forefront of Market Leadership

North America is anticipated to lead the OCP rack market, driven by its concentration of hyperscale capacity and investment in AI infrastructure. The region's cloud providers and participants in the Open Compute Project ecosystem have gradually transitioned to OCP designs, boosting power density and thermal management capabilities.

The expanding use of AI clusters prompts rack-level optimization, fostering market demand. Additionally, colocation providers follow OCP standards for facility alignment, enhancing market growth. Strong supply chain networks across OEMs, ODMs, and vendors further reinforce North America's pivotal role in the global OCP rack market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.0% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Adoption in High-Density Data Center Environments Driven by AI Rack Power Density

Rack-Scale Integration Across High-Density Deployments

Hyperscale Standardization

Restraints

Legacy 19-Inch Infrastructure Limits Broader Ocp Rack Adoption in Existing Data Centers

High Facility Redesign Costs Constrain Ocp Rack Adoption in Retrofit Data Center Environments

Opportunities

Liquid Cooling Integration to Improve Adoption Opportunity in High-Density AI Infrastructure

Pre-Configured AI Rack Systems Among Hyperscale and Neocloud Operators

Challenges

Multi-Vendor Interoperability Gaps Increase Deployment Complexity in Ocp Environments

Thermal Constraints at Ultra-High Rack Densities Challenge Ocp Scalability

Case Study Analysis

Modernized Enterprise Infrastructure with Ocp-based Private Cloud Deployment

Reduced Data Center Cost and Improved Flexibility with Open Bridge Rack Adoption

Strengthened Scalable Private Cloud Delivery with Ocp-based Integrated Infrastructure

Company Profiles

Sanmina Corporation

Dell Technologies

Wiwynn

Gigabyte

Eaton

Rittal

Legrand

Rack Renew

Belden

Cheval Group





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hfjoqt

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