LATAM $1.33 Bn Healthcare Environmental Services Market Forecast to 2031 with Sodexo, ISS World, Grupo Eulen, Aramark, and Grupo Brasanitas Dominating

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LATAM Healthcare Environmental Services Market by Type, Facility Type, By Country - Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The LATAM healthcare environmental services market is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach USD 1.33 billion by 2031 from USD 0.94 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%

The report serves as a crucial resource for market leaders and new entrants by providing close approximations of revenue within the overall market and its subsegments. It aids stakeholders in understanding the competitive landscape and delivering insights crucial for effective business positioning and strategy formulation.

This promising trajectory is fueled by ongoing developments in healthcare infrastructure, a heightened demand for infection prevention, and the imposition of stringent healthcare waste management standards.

As hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and other healthcare facilities expand, so does the necessity for cleaning, sterilization, laundry, and medical waste disposal services. There is an increasing emphasis on infection prevention in healthcare settings, particularly concerning HAIs and WASH protocols. According to PAHO, a significant portion of hospital waste generated in Latin America is inadequately managed, further bolstering the need for efficient waste management services.

Key growth is observed in the core cleaning services segment, expected to hold the largest market share by type. These services are critical for maintaining cleanliness and infection control across a broad spectrum of healthcare facilities, including patient room cleaning, floor disinfection, and operating room sanitation. Rising patient admissions, alongside the burgeoning healthcare sector, underscore this segment's market dominance.

Furthermore, the acute care facilities segment is anticipated to secure the largest market share by facility type. These facilities, which include hospitals and emergency departments, need ongoing cleaning and disinfection due to their high turnover rates and the intensive use of critical care units. Consequently, there is a continuous demand for specialized environmental services to ensure hygiene compliance and patient safety.

The market structure includes 35% tier 1, 40% tier 2, and 25% tier 3 company types. Key players dominating the market include Sodexo (France), ISS World (Denmark), Grupo Eulen (Spain), Aramark (US), and Grupo Brasanitas (Brazil).

Reasons to Buy:

Key drivers include the high prevalence of HAIs, rising hospital admissions, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure.

Challenges faced include labor shortages, budgetary constraints, and infrastructure disparities across regions.

Opportunities abound in emerging markets and the rising importance of healthcare environmental services technicians.

Market enhancement through service innovation and market development by identifying profitable emerging types and facility types.

Comprehensive competitive assessments of major market players, including their market shares, growth plans, and service capacities.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 173 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global





Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (Hais)

Growing Number of Hospital Admissions and Surgeries

Increasing Outsourcing of Cleaning Services

Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure

Restraints

Healthcare Facilities with In-House EVs Departments

Infrastructure Disparities Across Regions

Opportunities

Rising Importance of Healthcare Environmental Service (EVs) Technicians

High Growth Potential in Emerging Markets

Challenges

Labor Shortage and High Turnover Rate

Budgetary Issues at Hospitals

Case Studies

Case Study 1: Grupo Brasanitas Enables Digital Transformation in Healthcare Facility Management Through Integrated Service Operations

Case Study 2: First Deployment of T7 Amr Autonomous Cleaning Robot in a Brazilian Public Hospital

Case Study 3: Jaci Autonomous UV-Ozone Robot: AI-Driven Breakthrough in Hospital Disinfection and Infection Control in Brazil

Company Profiles

Sodexo

Iss World

Grupo Eulen

Aramark

Grupo Brasanitas

Onet

Verzani & Sandrini

Agilissa

Mancorp

Servicemaster Mexico

Interclean Ltda

Jani-King International, Inc.

Soservi

Arteclean

Agilite Service Facilities - Solucoes Em Terceirizacao Ltda

Grupo Paineiras

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gxv75

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