LATAM $1.33 Bn Healthcare Environmental Services Market Forecast to 2031 with Sodexo, ISS World, Grupo Eulen, Aramark, and Grupo Brasanitas Dominating

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LATAM Healthcare Environmental Services Market by Type, Facility Type, By Country - Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The LATAM healthcare environmental services market is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach USD 1.33 billion by 2031 from USD 0.94 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%
The report serves as a crucial resource for market leaders and new entrants by providing close approximations of revenue within the overall market and its subsegments. It aids stakeholders in understanding the competitive landscape and delivering insights crucial for effective business positioning and strategy formulation.
This promising trajectory is fueled by ongoing developments in healthcare infrastructure, a heightened demand for infection prevention, and the imposition of stringent healthcare waste management standards.
As hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and other healthcare facilities expand, so does the necessity for cleaning, sterilization, laundry, and medical waste disposal services. There is an increasing emphasis on infection prevention in healthcare settings, particularly concerning HAIs and WASH protocols. According to PAHO, a significant portion of hospital waste generated in Latin America is inadequately managed, further bolstering the need for efficient waste management services.
Key growth is observed in the core cleaning services segment, expected to hold the largest market share by type. These services are critical for maintaining cleanliness and infection control across a broad spectrum of healthcare facilities, including patient room cleaning, floor disinfection, and operating room sanitation. Rising patient admissions, alongside the burgeoning healthcare sector, underscore this segment's market dominance.
Furthermore, the acute care facilities segment is anticipated to secure the largest market share by facility type. These facilities, which include hospitals and emergency departments, need ongoing cleaning and disinfection due to their high turnover rates and the intensive use of critical care units. Consequently, there is a continuous demand for specialized environmental services to ensure hygiene compliance and patient safety.
The market structure includes 35% tier 1, 40% tier 2, and 25% tier 3 company types. Key players dominating the market include Sodexo (France), ISS World (Denmark), Grupo Eulen (Spain), Aramark (US), and Grupo Brasanitas (Brazil).
Reasons to Buy:
- Key drivers include the high prevalence of HAIs, rising hospital admissions, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure.
- Challenges faced include labor shortages, budgetary constraints, and infrastructure disparities across regions.
- Opportunities abound in emerging markets and the rising importance of healthcare environmental services technicians.
- Market enhancement through service innovation and market development by identifying profitable emerging types and facility types.
- Comprehensive competitive assessments of major market players, including their market shares, growth plans, and service capacities.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|173
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$0.94 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$1.33 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- High Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (Hais)
- Growing Number of Hospital Admissions and Surgeries
- Increasing Outsourcing of Cleaning Services
- Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure
Restraints
- Healthcare Facilities with In-House EVs Departments
- Infrastructure Disparities Across Regions
Opportunities
- Rising Importance of Healthcare Environmental Service (EVs) Technicians
- High Growth Potential in Emerging Markets
Challenges
- Labor Shortage and High Turnover Rate
- Budgetary Issues at Hospitals
Case Studies
- Case Study 1: Grupo Brasanitas Enables Digital Transformation in Healthcare Facility Management Through Integrated Service Operations
- Case Study 2: First Deployment of T7 Amr Autonomous Cleaning Robot in a Brazilian Public Hospital
- Case Study 3: Jaci Autonomous UV-Ozone Robot: AI-Driven Breakthrough in Hospital Disinfection and Infection Control in Brazil
Company Profiles
- Sodexo
- Iss World
- Grupo Eulen
- Aramark
- Grupo Brasanitas
- Onet
- Verzani & Sandrini
- Agilissa
- Mancorp
- Servicemaster Mexico
- Interclean Ltda
- Jani-King International, Inc.
- Soservi
- Arteclean
- Agilite Service Facilities - Solucoes Em Terceirizacao Ltda
- Grupo Paineiras
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gxv75
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