Fabric.AI (Nasdaq: FABC) Targets Demonstration of Neural I/o™ MicroLED Interconnect Platform by Late 2026

NEW YORK, NY, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabric.AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: FABC) (the “Company” or “Fabri.AI”), an AI infrastructure company developing a suite of fabless semiconductor technologies for next-generation AI factories, today announced that it expects to demonstrate its flagship Neural I/o™ MicroLED-based optical interconnect platform by the end of 2026.

Neural I/o is being developed in partnership with Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq:KOPN) and is designed to address one of the largest emerging bottlenecks in artificial intelligence infrastructure: the movement of data between GPUs, accelerators, memory systems, and servers inside AI data centers.

The Company also announced that it has entered into two non-disclosure agreements with leading chipmakers to discuss potential applications and integration opportunities for Neural I/o within next-generation AI systems.

Fabric.AI believes MicroLED-based interconnect architectures may offer substantial advantages over traditional copper and laser-based solutions, including lower power consumption, lower latency, improved thermal efficiency, greater density, and superior scalability for hyperscale AI environments.

As AI models continue scaling exponentially, industry leaders have increasingly emphasized that networking and interconnect performance are becoming critical constraints on AI system growth. NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang has repeatedly described networking as essential infrastructure for AI factories, stating that “the datacenter is the new unit of computing” and emphasizing that throughput and interconnect efficiency directly impact AI productivity and economics.

Fabric.AI also reported that it currently has approximately $30 million in cash and cash equivalents, which the Company believes is sufficient to fund operations through the planned Neural I/o™ demonstration milestone.

“AI is creating one of the largest infrastructure buildouts in modern history, and interconnect technology sits directly at the center of that expansion,” said Josh Silverman, Fabric.AI Chief Executive Officer. “The industry increasingly understands that AI performance is no longer determined solely by compute. It is determined by how efficiently data can move throughout the system. The industry has recognized that MicroLED-based interconnects can outperform both copper and laser-based architectures across power efficiency, thermals, density, latency, and scalability.

“We believe the market opportunity for next-generation AI interconnects could ultimately exceed $100 billion annually. In markets of this size, the leading technology platform often captures extraordinary value. Our goal with Neural I/o is to build a foundational technology layer for the AI factory era,” concluded Silverman.

The Company’s Neural I/o platform represents the first product initiative in Fabric.AI’s broader strategy to build enabling semiconductor technologies for AI factories—smart data centers optimized for producing intelligence at scale.

About Fabric.AI

Fabric.AI is an infrastructure company building a suite of fabless semiconductor technologies to power AI factories—smart data centers optimized for producing intelligence at scale. The Company’s innovations include MicroLED-based optical interconnects and other system-critical technologies that enable faster, more efficient, and more scalable AI workloads. Fabric.AI’s mission is to transform data centers into unified production systems for artificial intelligence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance or achievements. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected capabilities and performance of the Company’s MicroLED-based optical interconnect technology; the Company’s plans to develop a broader suite of fabless semiconductor technologies for AI workloads; the anticipated benefits of the Company’s collaboration with Kopin Corporation; and the Company’s strategic vision to become a foundational technology provider for AI infrastructure. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management.

Investor Relations Contact

CORE IR

212-644-0924

ir@fabric-ai.co

Media Contact

Fabric.AI

press@fabric-ai.co