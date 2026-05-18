Forex Expo Dubai Moves Forward as Scheduled in September for Largest Regional Gathering

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The annual forex, fintech and online trading technology expo will gather leading brokerages, investors and trading professionals at World Trade Centre.

Dubai: Known for its ambition and appetite for constant reinvention, the city continues to operate as one of the world’s safest and most stable business hubs. Its progressive regulation and expanding financial ecosystem attract brokers, fintech founders, retail traders and global investors.



Against this backdrop, Forex Expo Dubai will proceed as scheduled for its 9th edition at World Trade Centre on 22-23 September 2026. The 2025 edition welcomed 20,000+ attendees, 250+ exhibitors and 150+ speakers, further reinforcing the event’s growing influence within the global trading industry. From its widely discussed luxury car giveaway to its Guinness World Record achievement, Forex Expo Dubai has evolved into one of the region’s most visible platforms for online trading, fintech and digital finance.



A Gathering Driving the Next Era of Online Trading

As retail participation in trading continues to surge globally, the event arrives at a moment when fintech innovation, AI-driven trading technologies and digital assets are rapidly reshaping how investors engage with the global markets. This year’s edition explores themes around market accessibility, platform innovation, trading education and the evolving relationship between technology and modern investing.

"We're building on the momentum of previous editions while raising the bar on experience and outcomes," said Niyaz Mohammed, Commercial Director at HQMENA, event organizers. "With 200+ brands already confirmed, we've implemented upgraded systems and enhanced networking infrastructure designed specifically to facilitate meaningful business connections."



Upgraded Experience Beyond the Expo Floor

Over the years, Forex Expo Dubai has evolved beyond a conventional industry gathering into a reflection of the wider transformation taking place across the region’s financial landscape.



The September gathering allows exhibitors and visitors additional flexibility to coordinate travel, business schedules and showcase preparations ahead of the event. Throughout the lead-up to Forex Expo Dubai, HQMENA continues to work closely with partners, stakeholders and participants to ensure a smooth and well-supported event experience across all touchpoints.



About Forex Expo Dubai

Forex Expo Dubai is one of the region’s leading gatherings for the global online trading and fintech industry, bringing together brokerages, fintech innovators, institutional traders, investors, payment solution providers, IBs, affiliates and online trading technology companies under one roof. The expo serves as a platform for industry dialogue, business networking, technology showcases and market-focused conversations shaping the future of modern finance.



Registration at: https://bit.ly/4uhInh0

Contact

Commercial Director

Niyaz Mohammed

HQMENA

Sales@hqmena.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11bd26ae-9d29-4ff6-ae70-b9eede2146ef