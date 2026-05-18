Wearables in Pharma & Biotech Research and Forecasts Report 2026-2031, Company Profiles and Market Strategies of Abbott, Dexcom, and Masimo

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearables in Pharma & Biotech Market by Product, Therapy, Application, End User - Global Forecasts to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wearables in pharma & biotech market is anticipated to grow significantly, reaching USD 9.97 billion by 2031 from USD 3.98 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 20.2%.

This expansion is fueled by technological advancements in biosensors, miniaturization, and digitization, alongside rising global digital connectivity. The International Telecommunication Union noted that over 5.4 billion people were internet users in 2023, facilitating the seamless integration of wearable data into cloud environments.

Notably, the All of Us Research Program has recruited over 500,000 participants, some of whom contribute data from wearables, demonstrating the pivotal role of wearables in large-scale biomedical research and precision medicine, supported by increasing RPM and digital care solutions.

In the US, CMS reported a notable rise in reimbursement claims for remote physiological monitoring services post-policy expansion in 2022, indicating widespread adoption of wearable-derived care. Enhanced sensor accuracy and multi-parameter monitoring are enabling wearables to measure clinically significant endpoints, expanding their utility in drug safety and therapeutic studies.

Top market players include Abbott (US), Dexcom, Inc. (US), and Masimo (US), offering in-depth competition analysis with company profiles, and market strategies.

Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs) Lead Product Segment

CGMs dominate the product segment, propelled by clinical guideline support, a widening scope of eligible patients, and advanced diabetic management systems. The American Diabetes Association's 2024 Standards of Care recommends CGMs for a broad diabetic population, enlarging the market. Reimbursement schemes through the NHS and FDA approvals for interoperable CGMs have further propelled market expansion.

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies Hold Largest Market Share

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies lead the market in terms of share by 2025, utilizing wearable technologies for complex clinical data collection. Research by Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development reveals that clinical trials now involve over 20 endpoints on average, increasing demand for data collection wearables. Initiatives like the UK Biobank underscore the potential of wearables in pharmaceutical research. These companies are expected to continue their dominance in the market.

Asia Pacific Registers Highest Growth

The Asia Pacific region showcases the highest growth rate in the wearables market. This surge is driven by improvements in digital health infrastructure, an increase in clinical research activities, and a substantial patient base. The WHO attributes a considerable share of the global disease burden to this region. Internet penetration here has surpassed 66-70%, and countries like China and India emerge as clinical trial hubs, incorporating technology to boost trial efficiency. Biobeat expanded into Argentina and Chile via a partnership with Infinity Pharma in September 2024.

Reasons to Buy

Research Coverage: Categorizes the market by Product, Therapeutic Area, Application, End User, and Region. It details drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting market growth, alongside a competitive analysis of industry and startup players.

Categorizes the market by Product, Therapeutic Area, Application, End User, and Region. It details drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting market growth, alongside a competitive analysis of industry and startup players. Reasons to Buy: Provides stakeholders with revenue approximations and competitive insights to enhance business positions and devise go-to-market strategies.

Provides stakeholders with revenue approximations and competitive insights to enhance business positions and devise go-to-market strategies. Market Insights: Offers analysis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and more, facilitating stakeholders' understanding of market dynamics.

Offers analysis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and more, facilitating stakeholders' understanding of market dynamics. Competitive Assessment: Includes evaluation of leading players like BD, Abbott, Masimo, and DexCom, incorporating product development, innovation, market development, and diversification strategies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 401 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $9.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.2% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Shift Toward Value-based and Patient-Centric Healthcare Models

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Requiring Continuous Patient Monitoring

Rapid Digitalization of Healthcare and Expansion of Telehealth Services

Restraints

High Implementation and Integration Costs

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Concerns

Opportunities

Expansion of Remote Patient Monitoring and Home-based Care Models

Integration of Advanced Analytics and Personalized Healthcare

Challenges

Limited Interoperability with Existing Healthcare IT Systems

Low Patient Adoption and Digital Literacy Barriers

Company Profiles

Dexcom, Inc.

Abbott

Masimo

Bd

Apple Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Irhythm Technologies, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Biointellisense, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Biobeat

Empatica Inc.

Vitalconnect

Ametris, LLC

Alivecor, Inc.

Withings

Vivalnk, Inc.

Medibiosense

Other Players

Sibel Health, Inc.

Byteflies

Strados Labs

Onera Technologies B.V.

Epicore Biosystems, Inc.





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