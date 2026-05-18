$122.8 Bn Printed Circuit Board Markets, 2026-2035 Trends and Global Forecasts - Opportunities in Flexible Circuits, HDI, and Standard Multilayer Boards

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Printed Circuit Board Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of PCB, Type of Material, Type of Application, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global printed circuit board market size is estimated to grow from USD 70.44 billion in the current year to USD 122.8 billion by 2035, achieving a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period.

This report provides insights on market sizing, competitive landscape, company profiles, megatrends, patent analysis, SWOT analysis, value chain analysis, and more, addressing key questions about market evolution, leading players, major challenges, and growth opportunities.

Printed circuit boards form the backbone of modern electronic devices, providing mechanical support and establishing electrical connections among various components. The global PCB market is poised for substantial growth driven by factors such as increasing demand in consumer electronics, advancements in PCB design technology, and the introduction of HDI (high-density interconnector) PCBs, which offer greater functionality within smaller sizes.

Printed Circuit Board Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of PCB:

Rigid PCBs currently dominate the market due to their durability and cost-effectiveness. However, the standard multilayer segment is projected to grow faster, driven by high-density applications and efficient spatial utilization.

Market Share by Type of Material:

FR4 materials currently capture the majority market share, offering stability and high-temperature resistance, aiding the expansion of PCB manufacturing.

Market Share by Type of Application:

The consumer electronics sector leads in market share, supported by the widespread use of high-density PCBs in devices such as smartphones and wearables. The automotive sector is expected to witness a higher growth rate due to increasing electric vehicle adoption and advanced systems.

Market Share by Geographical Regions:

Asia currently holds the largest market share, with North America expected to experience significant growth, influenced by industrial automation and Industry 4.0 adoption.

Reasons to Buy this Report

Comprehensive market analysis with revenue projections.

Insights into competitive dynamics for informed decision-making.

An overview of market drivers, opportunities, and barriers.

Market Segmentation

Type of PCB:

Flexible Circuits

HDI

IC Substrate

Rigid PCBs

Standard Multilayer

Others

Type of Material:

Ceramic

FR4

Metal Core

Polyimide

Others

Type of Application:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Medical Device

Telecommunication

Others

Geographical Regions:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Other North American countries

Europe

Asia

Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

Rest of the World

Companies Featured

Advanced Circuits

ASK

Benchmark Electronics

Compeq

DSBJ

Epitome Components

Flexium Interconnect

Fujikura

Hannstar Board

Ibiden

Journey Circuit

Meena Circuits

Meiko Electronics

Nippon Maktron

Rhyming Technology

Sanmina

SCC

SCL

Shennan Circuits

Tripod

TTM Technologies

Unimicron

Zhen Ding

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs and content customization.

In-depth report walkthroughs with the research team.

Complimentary report updates if the report is over six months old.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/22a93c

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