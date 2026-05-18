Delivering Good to Host Its Annual Women of Impact Summit

New York, NY, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delivering Good, a nonprofit organization that has been restoring comfort, renewing hope, and helping individuals and families rebuild with dignity after hardship or disaster for over 40 years, will host its annual Women of Impact Summit at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City on Wednesday, June 3 at 11:00 a.m.

This year’s Summit is presented by KnitWell Group, the multi-brand retail company behind iconic women’s brands Ann Taylor, Chico’s, Haven Well Within, Lane Bryant, LOFT, Soma, Talbots, and White House Black Market. As part of the summit program, executive leaders from KnitWell will take the stage for a signature conversation, The Women Behind the Brand: Where Purpose Meets the Customer.

Through bold conversations and shared experiences across industries and generations, the summit brings together leaders who are actively shaping change in their fields and communities. By connecting, collaborating, and creating lasting change, Delivering Good will highlight the power of opportunity, community, and discovering our individual paths to impact.

The 2026 Women of Impact Summit will feature eight dynamic panel discussions bringing together influential women across industries including retail, finance, innovation, marketing, media, career development, and leadership. Each session is designed to elevate dialogue, share lived experience, and highlight actionable insights for the next generation of women leaders.

The summit will open with an Intergenerational Conversation: Mothers and Daughters, exploring leadership, legacy, and ambition across generations. Additional panels will offer insights on building careers, explore how bold ideas and values-driven leadership are transforming industries, discuss personal branding and social influence for impact, and more. The summit will conclude with a CEO Panel with Live Audience Q&A, featuring female leaders from Supergoop!, Eurazeo Brands, Lafayette 148 New York, and Guild Brands.

For the first time, the Women of Impact Summit will introduce a series of honors recognizing women making extraordinary contributions across their industries, including the inaugural Women of the Year Award, presented to Andrea Weiss, Founder and CEO of The O Alliance and Board Chair of Delivering Good. During her time with Delivering Good, Weiss has helped guide the organization through a period of strategic growth and transformation, strengthening its mission and expanding impact.

“Delivering Good’s annual Women of Impact Summit brings together leaders across industries to share perspective, build connections, and inspire,” said Matt Fasciano, President and CEO of Delivering Good. “Our work is rooted in helping people facing hardship move forward by providing essential items with dignity and purpose—whether it’s helping families stay warm during the winter, assisting individuals preparing for job interviews, or supporting communities with rebuilding after a disaster. This summit reflects that same spirit by creating a space for insight, opportunity, and meaningful conversations about finding your path to impact, with women as leaders across every sector—driving progress, shaping ideas, and moving their industries forward.”

This year’s event is sponsored by Knitwell Group; Nordstrom; Global X; Customers Bank; Centric Brands; GIII; Mastercard; The O Alliance; Burlington Stores; Bloomberg LP; CIT Commercial Services; Delta Faucet Company; Flagstar Bank; The Joester Loria Group; Lapidus Family Foundation; Peerless Clothing International; Protiviti; and Randa Apparel & Accessories.

To learn more about this year’s Women of Impact Summit, or to purchase tickets, visit the event website. To learn more about Delivering Good and its mission, or to donate, visit delivering-good.org.

About Delivering Good

Delivering Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers. Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed nearly $3 billion of new clothing, home goods, toys, furniture, books, and other consumer products through its network of more than 800 community partners—offering hope, dignity, and self-esteem to children, families, and individuals. Delivering Good helps people facing hardship and disaster move forward by working with partners to match them with new, essential items and services—providing care that supports dignity, renews hope, and opens doors to opportunity.

For more information, please visit Delivering-Good.org or follow @DeliveringGood on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.