IP Strategy to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted by Seaport Research Partners

GIG HARBOR, Wash., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPST) (the “Company” or “IP Strategy”), the first company to adopt a treasury reserve policy centered on the $IP token, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Justin Stiefel and Chief Investment Officer Phil Blows will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Jeff Cantwell of Seaport Research Partners on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

Interested parties may register for the event here .

About IP Strategy

IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPST) is the first Nasdaq-listed company to hold $IP tokens as a primary reserve asset and operate a validator for the Story Protocol. The Company provides public market investors broad exposure to the $80 trillion programmable intellectual property economy in a regulated equity format. IP Strategy’s treasury reserve of $IP tokens provides direct participation in the Story ecosystem, which enables on-chain registration, licensing, and monetization of intellectual property.

About Seaport Research Partners

Seaport Research Partners (SRP) is an innovative, independent equity research platform where top-ranked analysts/strategists provide exclusive investment research to a select audience. SRP is reshaping the equity research landscape through a unique blend of institutional expertise and entrepreneurial agility, focused on attracting and empowering top-ranked analysts across industry sectors.